U.S.-based coal miner Drummond Co Inc on Tuesday launched a plan to reduce and offset carbon dioxide emissions from its operations, kicking off in Colombia, by implementing solutions to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

The plan began with the use of electricity instead of gas for Drummond's mining operation in Colombia's Cesar province, in the north of the country, the company said in a press conference in capital Bogota.

The Alabama-based company also has other operations in the U.S., including a coke producer.

"Right now our emissions as an organization are 1.9 million tonnes (of carbon dioxide) a year," Drummond's Colombia CEO, Jose Miguel Linares, told journalists.

"We're looking for projects to see where we can reduce our emissions, how to offset what we cannot avoid and include all our allies in a commitment to reaching carbon neutrality by 2050," Linares said, without adding how much the investment would cost.

Drummond has also converted its light vehicles run on gas, rather than liquid hydrocarbons, although its main challenge will be tackling the amount of diesel it uses in is heavy machinery, the CEO added.

The company consumes 95 million gallons of diesel each year, it said.

The company - Colombia's largest producer of thermal coal - has three mining contracts in the country for the mines of La Loma, Descanso Sur and El Corozo. It also holds a port concession in Magdalena province, located on the Caribbean coast.

The company's Drummond Energy unit also fields a number of renewable energy projects and has a license to develop 240 megawatts in solar power projects.

In 2022, the company produced 27.2 million tonnes of coal, while its coal exports hit 27.7 million tonnes.

Drummond expects to export around 30 million tons of coal this year, depending on favorable weather conditions, Linares said.

