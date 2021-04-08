Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Coal's share in India's power mix hits highest in over two years

04/08/2021 | 06:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Worker shovels coal in a supply truck at a yard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad

CHENNAI (Reuters) - Coal's share in India's electricity generation rose to the highest level in at least nine quarters during the first three months of 2021, government data showed, reversing a trend of renewable energy gaining at coal's expense.

The share of renewable energy rose in 2020 when overall power demand was reduced by lockdowns to limit the pandemic.

This year seasonal factors have limited output of renewables, including hydro electricity, which are weather dependent, helping coal's share to rebound.

The share of coal and lignite rose to 78.9% during the quarter ending March 31, compared with 75.9% in the same period last year, a Reuters analysis of daily load despatch data from the federal grid regulator POSOCO showed.

GRAPHIC: Share of coal in India's electricity generation https://graphics.reuters.com/INDIA-ELECTRICITY/COAL/bdwpkbgmlvm/chart.png

Coal's contribution to India's annual electricity generation fell for the second straight year in 2020, the data shows, marking a departure from decades of growth in coal-fired power.

A consistent rise in the share of renewables culminated in coal's share in electricity generation falling below 60% for the first time in decades on Aug. 12.

Just over five months later, coal's contribution to daily power output rose to more than 80% for the first time in at least 750 days on Jan. 20, a feat that was repeated nine more times to March 31, the data showed.

GRAPHIC: Share of non-coal sources in India's electricity output https://graphics.reuters.com/INDIA-ELECTRICITY/COAL/nmovaamrava/chart_eikon.jpg

Recovery in coal-fired generation coincided with India's overall electricity demand returning to growth: the country's power demand and share of coal-fired power rose for seven straight months starting September, POSOCO data showed.

India's annual electricity demand fell for the first time in at least 35 years in the fiscal year to March, with electricity consumption declining for six straight months ending August.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; editing by Barbara Lewis)

By Sudarshan Varadhan


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:54aDollar hovers above two-week lows
RE
06:53aCoal's share in India's power mix hits highest in over two years
RE
06:51aAbu Dhabi oil giant ADNOC considers IPO of drilling business - sources
RE
06:51aAbu dhabi's adnoc weighs ipo of drilling business - sources
RE
06:48aSneaker marketplace StockX valued at $3.8 bln after latest funding round
RE
06:44aCut the debt of poor countries, Pope tells IMF, World Bank
RE
06:44aECA working with African countries to increase investment for infrastructure, energy and agriculture on continent
PU
06:44aMINISTRY OF EMPLOYMENT AND ECONOMY OF REPU  : Government proposes to reform regional development laws to correspond with national and EU objectives
PU
06:42aSingapore's PM-in-waiting steps aside as future leader
RE
06:36aEIOPA EUROPEAN INSURANCE AND OCCUPATIONAL PENSIO  : Monthly update of the symmetric adjustment of the equity capital charge for Solvency II – end March 2021
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Prosus sells 2% of Tencent for $14.7 billion in world's largest block trade
2BP PLC : High stakes at sea in global rush for wind power
3HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : MacBook, iPad production delayed as supply crunch hits Apple - Nikkei
4S&P 500 : EXCLUSIVE: Robinhood failed to disclose certain trade executions to public feed
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : Global shares lifted to record highs by lockdown easing, benign Fed

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ