PARIS, April 25 (Reuters) - For re-elected Emmanuel Macron,
focus is quickly shifting to legislative elections in June when,
the readout from Sunday's runoff win suggests, he may struggle
to gain the clear legislative majority that French voters tend
to bestow on their presidents.
Whether he does or doesn't, the outcome of that two-round
ballot will shape his second mandate. Here is an explainer on
how France's political landscape might shift.
WHICH WAY WILL MACRON LEAN THIS TIME?
He then made overtures to the left in the run-up to the
re-election vote to help push his bid over the line - a strategy
of expediency that left him quick to acknowledge on Sunday that
many had probably voted for him not out of conviction but to
keep the far right from power.
How Macron positions himself next will depend on whether he
wins a majority in June, will need to build a coalition or is
forced to usher in a period of what is known as cohabitation by
picking a prime minister from the opposition.
Under cohabitation, political relations within the executive
are often tense. The president's powers are severely curbed,
retaining the lead on foreign policy influence but ceding
responsibility for most day-to-day policy matters to the
government.
'THIRD ROUND' OF ONE ELECTION CYCLE
Since France aligned its presidential and parliamentary
terms in 2002, voters have consistently handed a majority to the
elected president.
Another reason to think things might be less clear-cut this
time is that more than half the votes cast in the presidential
election's first round were for candidates from the far right
and hard left.
The parliamentary ballots offer those same voters the chance
to keep Macron in check.
The hard-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon, who
obtained 7.7 million votes in the first round and whose voters
were instrumental in securing Macron's eventual win, has already
dubbed the June polls the "third round" of the election cycle.
Macron's La Republique en Marche party has meanwhile
struggled to anchor itself at a grassroot level and levels of
public dissatisfaction with the president remain high.
But if Macron may need to form a coalition of allies to
maintain his hold on power, in a fragmented political landscape
the same would be true of his main rivals.
MELENCHON FOR PRIME MINISTER?
After polling third in round one, Melenchon pitched himself
to left-wing voters as France's next prime minister, and his La
France Insoumise party (France Unbowed) is pressing for an
unprecedented left-wing alliance with the Parti Communiste, the
Greens and the centre-left Parti Socialiste.
Negotiations are under way with the Greens. However, there
is resistance from some within the Socialists' fractured ranks,
where some argue they would stand to lose more at municipal and
departmental level if Melenchon were to be anointed as the
left's flag-bearer.
On the right, the tectonic plates are shifting too.
Le Pen was defiant in defeat and said she would continue her
political fight.
But she will be challenged for the title of far-right torch
bearer by the duo of writer-turned-nationalist presidential
challenger Eric Zemmour and her niece, Marion Marechal, who
defected from her aunt's camp weeks before the vote.
Zemmour wants a "national union" of anti-Macron, nationalist
forces emerging in time for June. But Le Pen's Rassemblement
National party president, Jordan Bardella, appeared to close the
door on the idea and Zemmour's leverage may be limited after his
lower-than-expected first round score.
Then there is the centre-right. The Les Republicians party's
survival is at stake after a dismal presidential election.
It is already splintering, with some party officials wanting
to align with Macron, some making overtures to Zemmour and
others preferring to stay put.
Adding yet more uncertainty into the mix, Macron's former
prime minister, Edouard Philippe, has formed his own party,
Horizons.
