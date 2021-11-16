Log in
Coast Capital Supports SS&C Bid for Blue Prism

11/16/2021 | 03:22pm EST
Coast Capital Management, a shareholder of Blue Prism, announces its support for US-based SS&C’s $1.56 billion bid to acquire UK-based Blue Prism.

“We believe that the bid by SS&C for Blue Prism will, if successful, help transform SS&C into the clear tech leader (and therefore services leader) in the fund admin space,” said James Rasteh, Founding Partner at Coast Capital Management. “This is a visionary move and is indicative of a visionary management team.”

Coast believes SS&C is an incomparably more suitable partner for key stakeholders of Blue Prism than Vista or Tibco, whose questionable dealings and relationship with the CEO of Blue Prism (and at least one compromised board member) prevent investors from considering the Vista offer and process as suitable.

“It is shocking to see that the Board continues to endorse Vista’s bid, which confirms their clear conflict of interest that we have been highlighting since day one,” said Rasteh.

Coast Capital is a New York-based fundamental investor that takes a Private Equity approach to deeply undervalued European-listed Equities.


© Business Wire 2021
