Coastal flooding covers roads in New Hampshire

12/23/2022 | 05:07pm EST
STORY: New Hampshire's Homeland Security and Emergency Management department said the state emergency operations center was partially activated as of 8:50 am local time.

Authorities are urging the public not to walk or drive through flooded roads.

Weather forecasters said the blizzard over the Midwest had formed into a "bomb cyclone" -- a phenomenon that occurs when the air pressure drops drastically within a 24-hour period and speeds up a storm's intensity. It could produce blinding snow from the northern Plains and Great Lakes region to the upper Mississippi Valley and western New York state.

Along the east coast, rain and westerly winds pushing seawater to shore could cause 3 feet of coastal flooding, with flash freezing and black ice possible, the Weather Service said.


HOT NEWS