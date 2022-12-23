Coastal flooding covers roads in New Hampshire

Authorities are urging the public not to walk or drive through flooded roads.

Weather forecasters said the blizzard over the Midwest had formed into a "bomb cyclone" -- a phenomenon that occurs when the air pressure drops drastically within a 24-hour period and speeds up a storm's intensity. It could produce blinding snow from the northern Plains and Great Lakes region to the upper Mississippi Valley and western New York state.

Along the east coast, rain and westerly winds pushing seawater to shore could cause 3 feet of coastal flooding, with flash freezing and black ice possible, the Weather Service said.