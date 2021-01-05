Log in
Cobham Mission Systems : Selected by Sabena Technics for KC-135 Fleet Through-Life Support Contract

01/05/2021 | 08:08am EST
Air-to-air solutions leader to help ensure ongoing, effective operations of French Air Force refuelling tankers through three-year in-service contract

Cobham Mission Systems, the world leader in air refuelling solutions and support, announced today it has secured a three-year agreement with Sabena technics. The contract provides comprehensive through-life support (TLS) and air-to-air (AAR) equipment maintenance to help Sabena technics ensure effective continued operations of the French Air Force’s KC-135 refuelling tankers.

“Since 2009, we have had the pleasure of supporting the Sabena technics team in Nîmes, and we are extremely pleased to continue this collaboration,” said Russell Bailey, vice president air-to-air refuelling for Cobham Mission Systems in the UK. “Our TLS agreements provide customers with long-term cost savings and faster access to parts and technical support, and gives us important insight into the full AAR product lifecycle. This ultimately helps to inform and educate product design teams working on next generation AAR solutions.”

Under the contact, Cobham Mission Systems will continue to provide dedicated in-service support to the air-to-air refuelling pods fitted to the French KC-135 fleet. This includes exclusive repair and overhaul services, engineering support, obsolescence management and guaranteed availability of spares and consumables, during later stages of the aircraft service life.

Cobham Mission Systems is widely recognized as the most technically advanced AAR supplier in the world, with more than 80 years of experience. The company provides a comprehensive portfolio of “nose to tail” AAR products including wing air refuelling pods, fuselage refuelling units, buddy-buddy refuelling and a range of refuelling probes. Through TLS service agreements, the company assists customers to maintain optimal operations and efficiencies throughout the entire product lifecycle, from initial development to full in-service support and the end of a product service life.

For more information on Cobham Mission Systems AAR solutions, visit www.cobhammissionsystems.com or contact Jon Coleman, sales manager, Cobham Mission Systems at jon.coleman@cobham.com.

About Cobham Mission Systems

As the world’s leading supplier of critical control solutions, Cobham Mission Systems helps customers increase the safety and mission capabilities of personnel and equipment in extreme environments. Proven and trusted solutions include air-to-air refuelling, fuel tank inerting, life support, space propulsion, weapons carriage and missile actuation that enable customers to achieve mission success. www.cobhammissionsystems.com


© Business Wire 2021
