Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Names James Boyce as Territory General Manager

CPG Veteran Promoted to Tampa Market Leader

Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) announces the promotion of James “Jim” Boyce to Territory General Manager for its Tampa territory, effective January 15, 2022.

With 23 years of experience in the CPG industry, Boyce has served as Plant Manager for Coke Florida’s Tampa Manufacturing facility since 2019, leading a team of more than 150 associates who produced over 20M cases of product in 2020.

“Jim’s leadership in the Coke System has been essential to the operational and cultural success we’ve experienced in the Tampa market since he joined us as the Tampa Plant Manager,” said Jeff Ortmeier, Vice President of Field Franchise Operations for Coke Florida. “Now, leveraging his expertise and experience across the entire territory positions us for continued success as we continue to grow our business.”

Coke Florida operates a fully integrated business across its 47-county Florida footprint, using an 18-territory structure. Boyce will lead the Tampa Territory, home of the Corporate Headquarters, and one of the Company’s largest territories comprising of manufacturing, warehousing, sales, distribution, and equipment operations. Combined, Tampa operations include the Tampa Production Plant, the Distribution Center, Cabot storage facility, and a new 150-acre parcel currently under development for future operations. As Territory General Manager - Tampa, Boyce will be accountable for all local business outcomes and leading and managing the coordination between all functional teams.

Coke Florida’s Tampa workforce totals over 600 leaders and associates, from sales and merchandising to delivery and equipment services, delivering 16M cases of product across the market annually. The Company continues to hire for positions in the Tampa area, specifically for driver and warehouse operations positions.

“As one of the largest employers in the Tampa Bay area, I am excited about the opportunity to help grow the Tampa territory and contribute to the overall Coke Florida business,” said Boyce. “With operations here in Tampa, we are committed to being a great place to work for our associates, helping our customers grow their businesses, building community partnerships, and continuing to provide consumers with their beverages of choice.”

Prior to Coke Florida, Boyce’s leadership in the Coca-Cola system included General Manager, Coca-Cola North America Operating Unit (CCNA); Plant Manager, Coca-Cola Refreshments; and Operations Manager, Coca-Cola Enterprises. His career began with Kraft Foods, Inc. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from Virginia Commonwealth University.

About Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC

Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) is a family-owned independent Coca-Cola bottler. Coke Florida has an exclusive sales and distribution territory that covers over 21 million consumers across 47 Florida counties, and includes the major metropolitan markets of Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa. Coke Florida markets, sells, manufactures, distributes, and merchandises over 600 products of The Coca-Cola Company and other partner companies. The company is the third largest privately held and the sixth largest independent Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. The company is also one of the largest Black-owned businesses in the United States. Coke Florida was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

