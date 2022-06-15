Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Coca-Cola delays IPO of African bottling unit

06/15/2022 | 05:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bottles of Coca-Cola are displayed at a supermarket of Swiss retailer Denne in Glattbrugg

(Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co said on Tuesday it had delayed the plans of an estimated $3 billion initial public offering (IPO) of its African bottling unit to 2023 due to turbulence in the market.

The flotation of the division, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), would be the biggest on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange since at least 2016 and a major boost for the flagging index.

Earlier in May, Reuters reported citing three sources that the IPO of the business would be delayed due to market turmoil, stemming from Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Two sources told Reuters last month that Coca-Cola had aimed to list CCBA early in the second quarter, but that timetable had slipped to late in the third quarter.

Coca-Cola said the plans to take the bottling unit public remained unchanged and that it would evaluate macroeconomic conditions before deciding on the timing.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:10aEU court rejects $1 billion EU antitrust fine against Qualcomm
RE
05:09aZambia says major creditors on board to discuss restructuring
RE
05:09aSenior IMF official to visit Tunisia next week, will meet president and PM
RE
05:08aEU launches new legal steps against Britain over N. Ireland plans
RE
05:08aGhana chef serves free stew as more struggle to afford food
RE
05:05aAirbus a321xlr jetliner takes off on maiden test flight…
RE
05:03aBrent crude oil futures fall $1 to $120.17 a barrel…
RE
05:03aU.s. wti crude oil futures fall $1 to $117.93 a barrel…
RE
05:02aEU, Israel and Egypt sign deal to boost East Med gas exports to Europe
RE
05:02aCoca-Cola delays IPO of African bottling unit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Premier Inn owner Whitbread flags higher costs, posts higher total sale..
2Analysis-Golden age of buses? Buyers hop on UK transport firms
3AIRBUS : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
4Swiss cut economic growth forecasts, citing war and inflation
5APPLE INC : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS