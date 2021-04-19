Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Coca-Cola results lifted by vaccine rollouts, Asia demand

04/19/2021 | 08:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Boxes of Coca-Cola are seen at a grocery store in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co trounced estimates for quarterly profit and revenue on Monday, fueled by strong demand for its sodas as vaccine rollouts and relaxed restrictions in Asia encouraged consumers to return to their pre-pandemic routines.

The beverage maker said volumes, a key demand indicator, returned to 2019 levels in March.

"We are encouraged by improvements in our business, especially in markets where vaccine availability is increasing and economies are opening up," Chief Executive Officer James Quincey said in a statement.

Shares of the blue-chip Dow component rose about 1% before the opening bell.

Consumers bought more sodas in China and India offseting weakness in the United States and Western Europe, where restrictions were more stringent and consumers preferred to snack or cook more at home.

Coca-Cola heavily depends on away-from-home channels such as sporting events, restaurants and theaters to generate its sales, while rival PepsiCo Inc emerged a pandemic winner since it sells its snacks and beverages largely in supermarkets and grocery stores.

Coca-Cola's unit case volume was flat in the first quarter, after declining for all of last year, while organic sales grew 6%.

Net revenue rose about 5% to $9.02 billion - the first increase after four quarters of declines - above the average analyst estimate of $8.63 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 55 cents per share, compared with estimates of 50 cents.

The company and Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) also announced plans to list CCBA as a publicly traded company.


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.18% 541.51 Delayed Quote.2.12%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.22% 176.78 Delayed Quote.1.88%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY 0.66% 53.68 Delayed Quote.-2.12%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:54aBritain proposes to regulate 'mini-bond' at heart of collapsed LCF fund
RE
08:53aVICTORIA OIL & GAS  : Settlement with Eneo Cameroon S.A. ("Eneo")
PU
08:47aLithium metal battery startup SES raises $139 million in GM-led funding round
RE
08:46aLithium metal battery startup SES raises $139 mln in GM-led funding round
RE
08:45aUK intervenes in Nvidia's takeover of ARM on security grounds
RE
08:43aOil steadies as rising infections spark demand concerns
RE
08:43aBritain to look closer at creating digital currency
RE
08:42aLawyer says he is waiting at penal colony for access to navalny
RE
08:42aMITSUI  : FPT Software Joins Hands with Mitsui to Boost Cybersecurity in Japan
AQ
08:42aJailed kremlin critic navalny's lawyer says navalny is now in prison hospital in penal colony
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: China's Ant explores ways for Jack Ma to exit as Beijing piles pressure - sources
2Coinbase Chief Executive Armstrong sold $291.8 million in shares on opening day
3THE 'METAVERSE' BET: crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate
4What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
5What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ