Coca-Cola's South African bottler to increase black ownership stake to 20%

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Beverages South
Africa (CCBSA) will increase the stake held by employees and
black empowerment investors in the company to 20%, it said on
Friday, in a bid to meet merger conditions laid out by
competition authorities.
In 2014, the Coca-Cola Company and SABMiller Plc
reached an agreement with the majority shareholder of
Coca-Cola's bottling company to combine their bottling
operations of their non-alcoholic beverages businesses in
Southern and East Africa, which led to the creation of CCBSA's
parent company.
The parent company is Coca-Cola Beverages Africa.
The merger required the parties to increase black
empowerment ownership of CCBSA, a government rule meant to
reverse decades of economic exclusion of black people under
apartheid.
Companies in South Africa are required to meet rules of a
scheme called Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) which allows
black employees and investors to hold equity in the company.
This makes a company more likely to qualify for government
tenders.
The deal will see nearly 8,000 employees increase their
current holding of around 5% in CCBSA to an approximate 15%
shareholding, CCBSA Managing Director, Velaphi Ratshefola and
Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel said
in a joint statement.
Adding to the company's external BEE partners, the combined
equity stake will be 20%, Patel said.
In June the company said every employee will receive an
equal allocation of shares regardless of staff level, race or
years of service.
CCBSA, a bottler for the Coca-Cola Company, will also be
contributing 80 million rand ($5.39 million) per year for three
years to the government's localisation initiatives.
"We have also undertaken to collaborate with our sugar
suppliers to increase the volume of sugarcane procured from
black farmers," Ratshefola added.
($1 = 14.8383 rand)
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla
Editing by Promit Mukherjee)