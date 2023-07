Today at 02:28 am

STORY: The iconic Hong Kong singer and

Disney star Coco Lee has died at 48

Born in Hong Kong, Lee moved to

the US when she was nine

In 1996, she signed with Sony Music Entertainment

and her debut album 'Coco Lee' became

the best-selling album of that year in Asia

She also voiced the lead character in the

Mandarin version of Disney's hit film Mulan

Lee's sisters say she went into

a coma after a suicide attempt

She's survived by her husband

and two stepdaughters