Coda Signature : Expands Product Line in California with Burnt Caramel Chocolate Truffles

10/06/2020 | 11:04am EDT

Leading edibles brand continues to stand out in the competitive California market with premium cannabis-infused truffles just in time for the holidays

Coda Signature, maker of premium, award-winning cannabis-infused gourmet edibles and sensory products, launched its signature truffles into the California market today. The truffles are the company’s latest product innovation to delight consumers and drive retailer growth from Sacramento to San Diego.

“We established the Coda Signature brand in California a year ago with our premium chocolate bars. With our retail foothold firmly in place, we expanded the line with our vegan Fruit Note gummies and luxurious Bath Bombs," explained Coda Signature President and CEO Lisa McClung. “We chose to launch our amazing truffles in time for the holidays to give our retail partners something special to drive traffic into their stores. In November and December, consumers are seeking the exclusive item that everyone is talking about. Something that exudes elegance and promises a truly unique and memorable experience. Our one-of-kind cannabis-infused truffles are the answer."

Recently featured in the New York Times, Coda Signature truffles are hand-painted in vibrantly-colored cocoa powder and accented with a touch of English Maldon sea salt. Head of California Sales Sierra Elaina explains, “Our elegant truffles are perfect for the sophisticated California market, and the early dispensary response has been strong.” Today, Coda Signature products are available in over 375 stores. Elaina continues, “We’ve already taken pre-orders from several premium retailers, including Harborside and MedMen, and we can't wait for consumers to see and experience them.”

The truffles are being made in the company's Oakland, California facility. "We wanted to give the market something unique to mark the end of the year,” commented Lauren Gockley, head of edibles at Coda Signature. “Packaged like a gorgeous gift, we hope the beautiful confections will bring joy to consumers across the state.”

For a full list of the 800+ dispensaries in Colorado and California where Coda Signature products are available, click here.

About Coda Signature

Coda Signature crafts premium cannabis-infused edibles and topicals for medicinal and adult-use markets. Founded in 2015 to make the benefits of cannabis accessible to consumers, the company has established itself as a leading luxury brand with bold flavor combinations and quality, natural ingredients. Coda Signature's products are available in over 800 dispensaries across Colorado and California, with planned expansion into other emerging markets in North America. Recognized as a product and manufacturing innovator, Coda Signature has received dozens of industry awards across all of its product categories, including Forbes’ Best Startup Employers 2020; 2019 California Emerald Cup; 2019 High Times Colorado Cannabis Cup; 2019 MJBizDaily Awards finalist in the U.S. Market Leader category; and Leaflink’s 2019 Best-Selling Products list. The company holds licenses in Colorado (404-00507 and 404R-00134) and California (CDPH-10003091 and C11-0000027-LIC).

 


© Business Wire 2020
