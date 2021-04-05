Code Corporation : Adds Two to Management Team, Lorraine Dieterle and Jana Buchanan

Code Corporation, a global leader in barcode scanning and data capture technologies, today announced it has added two new leaders to its roster of experts, Lorraine Dieterle as Director of Software Sales and Jana Buchanan as Senior Product Manager of Hardware.

“As a result of our growth, Code Corporation is able to draw in unique talent with world-class skillsets and expertise,” said Kent Hansen, CEO of Code Corporation. “The expansion of our sales and product management teams is a reflection of Code’s commitment to delivering innovation and excellence to our customers and partners around the world. We welcome Lorraine and Jana to the team and look forward to working with them as we continue to grow.”

With more than 20 years of experience in software sales, Lorraine Dieterle joins Code as Director of Software Sales. She will head up the Software Sales department in the US, where she will redefine and strengthen the outbound focus on the Software Sales. Prior to Code, she spent much of her sales career in the Americas and APAC region, working for global companies such as Adobe, Fedex Office, and Browz. While at Browz, she was integral in opening offices in Sydney and Prague and was responsible for the overall management of all strategic and regional business development outreach. These responsibilities included strong collaboration with internal marketing and sales teams, along with delivery of KPI's, performance optimization, staff development, and contact center operations. Most recently, she led efforts to develop lead generation pipelines through social media channels and relaunch an outbound lead generation team.

Jana Buchanan joins Code as Senior Product Manager of Hardware and will be responsible for developing and evolving Code’s barcode scanning hardware solutions. She has extensive experience in product development and product management and has brought hundreds of consumer products to market from ideation to worldwide launch, working with teams throughout the US, China, S. Korea and Europe. Prior to Code, Buchanan most recently worked with a small, global team at Cricut, Inc., where she was responsible for introducing hundreds of products including licensed brands such as Disney and Marvel. Her team significantly increased consumables revenue each year, ranging from 100%+ annual growth to substantial double-digit growth from 2015 to 2020.

