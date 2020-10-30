Log in
Code:n@xt: PROCAD to Lift the Veil on a New PLM Generation

10/30/2020 | 12:32pm EDT

On November 11, 2020, PRO.FILE next, the next product generation by PROCAD will be officially launched. At 11:00 AM EST, 10:00 AM CET, the groundbreaking, cloud-enabled platform for the digital transformation of business processes will be presented to the public for the first time at Code:n@xt, a must-attend event for anyone interested in digital transformation, information and product lifecycle management.

PROCAD's managing directors, strategists, business developers, and developers will come together for Code:n@xt to present PRO.FILE next – whose code will change the world of PLM software. The online event will feature breakout sessions and a live demo of the new system, take a look at today's market demands and digital transformation trends, and give attendees the opportunity to chat with the company's experts.

Where does digital transformation start? Where does a PLM platform as a Product Data Backbone fit into it? How do you build an information twin as a digital replica of a piece of machinery? These are some of the questions that the first breakout session will answer.

The event will be dedicated to working in structures and establishing dependency knowledge. PLM is much more than just managing product data, it must also deliver all usual DMS features. This gives everyone a single source of truth and eliminates working from outdated versions. It will also showcase how to use PRO.FILE to model end-to-end processes incl. task management. Lastly, it will take a deep dive into the no code approach, the PRO.FILE next implementation method and present best practice application packages.

PROCAD's unique, two-hour online event will examine where PLM is headed, what PRO.FILE next has in store, and why PLM should be at the center of any digital transformation strategy. Event registration: www.pro-file.com/en/codenext/ .

About PROCAD
PROCAD GmbH & Co. KG is a German software maker specializing in platform solutions for the digitalization of product and document lifecycle management in mid-sized and larger product-centric companies. PROCAD's mission is to deliver the impact of digitally transformed product engineering and product management with a purely configuration-based implementation approach for all PLM and ECM/DMStec applications. Over 800 technical companies have come to rely on PROCAD software for their PDM, PLM and DMS needs.

© Business Wire 2020

