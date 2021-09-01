Codex DNA Releases Full-Length Synthetic Genome for Highly Infectious SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant

San Diego, CA, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNAY), a pioneer in automated benchtop synthetic biology systems, today announced the release of its first full-length synthetic genome for the highly infectious Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus (B.1.617 lineage). The genome was synthesized and constructed using Codex DNA’s BioXp™ 3250 system, its fully automated synthetic biology benchtop workstation for rapid, accurate, and reproducible writing of DNA and mRNA.

“Emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants continue to wreak havoc around the world. Codex DNA is committed to building and providing innovative synthetic tools that accelerate virus research and simplify the discovery and development processes,” said Todd R. Nelson, PhD, CEO of Codex DNA. “We believe this new synthetic genome will be a key resource to identify, monitor, and combat the SARS-CoV-2 virus in our ongoing fight against COVID-19.”

The Codex DNA synthetic SARS-CoV-2 genomes can be used by researchers to generate breakthrough therapies and vaccines and to develop new diagnostics to help detect, contain, and slow the spread of highly transmissible variants. Synthetic genomes allow scientists to work safely with the replicated virus without the additional security measures required when working with the actual pathogen and therefore have allowed more laboratories to engage in the battle against the pandemic than would otherwise have been possible.

Codex DNA provides fully automated, benchtop synthetic biology solutions for accelerating timelines for vaccine development and biologics drug discovery. The company currently offers a catalogue of 13 SARS-CoV-2 synthetic genomes as well as custom-made SARS-CoV-2 genomes that are used for developing or testing monoclonal antibody treatments, small-molecule therapies, or new vaccines against specific variants. These genomes may also serve as diagnostic controls. In addition, Codex DNA offers a suite of RNA controls and custom DNA synthesis services to address SARS-CoV-2. For customers interested in alternative variants to SARS-CoV-2, Codex DNA provides a wide range of synthetic controls that enable scientists to confidently verify and validate assays without the need for clinical virus samples.

All synthetic genomes produced by Codex DNA are manufactured in the United States and are available to researchers who pass a rigorous biosecurity inspection process to ensure their responsible use.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA is empowering scientists with the ability to create sustainable, synthetic biology solutions for many of humanity’s greatest challenges. As inventors of the industry-standard Gibson Assembly® method and the first commercial automated benchtop DNA and mRNA synthesis system, Codex DNA is enabling rapid, accurate, and reproducible writing of DNA and mRNA for numerous downstream markets. The company’s award-winning BioXp™ system consolidates, automates, and optimizes the entire synthesis, cloning, and amplification workflow. As a result, it delivers a virtually error-free synthesis of DNA/RNA at scale within days and hours instead of weeks or months. Scientists around the world are using the technology in their own laboratories to accelerate the design-build-test paradigm for a novel, high-value products for precision medicine, biologics drug discovery, vaccine and therapeutic development, genome editing, and cell and gene therapy. Codex DNA is a public company based in San Diego. For more information, visit codexdna.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on Codex DNA’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause Codex DNA’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding Codex DNA’s ability to generate synthetic SARS-CoV-2 genomes and their usefulness in COVID-19 diagnostics and therapeutic discovery. These and other risks are described more fully in Codex DNA’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and other documents that Codex DNA subsequently files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, Codex DNA undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Jennifer McNealey Codex DNA 858.228.4115 ir@codexdna.com