Cofense : Wins AI-Based Cybersecurity Solution of the Year in 2021 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards

Cofense®, the leading provider of phishing detection and response (PDR) solutions, has been named the 2021 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards winner for the AI-based Cybersecurity Solution of the Year category. Judged by an independent panel of experts in the information security industry, the Breakthrough Awards program recognizes the cybersecurity industry’s top companies, innovations and professionals. Cofense is the only company that combines a global network of 30 million people reporting phish with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) based automation to stop phishing attacks fast.

As phishing attacks continue to grow more sophisticated, persistent and adaptable, millions of ransomware, business email compromise (BEC) and credential harvesting attacks are bypassing expensive email security technology every year. When deploying the full suite of Cofense solutions, organizations can educate employees on how to identify and report phish, detect phish in their environment and respond quickly to remediate threats. Along with the Breakthrough Awards, Cofense recently earned recognition from three additional trusted sources:

Two Expert Insights Best-of-Cybersecurity Awards for Fall 2021: the Top 10 Security Awareness Training Solutions For Business and the Top 10 Phishing Simulation And Testing Solutions. These annual buyer’s guide style awards showcase solutions that provide powerful protection for their customers.

Inclusion on The CF List for Top 20 Email Security Providers published by Channel Futures, featuring successful and effective email security providers.

Winner of NIST’s Federal Information Security Educators (FISSEA) Fall Forum 2021 Security Awareness and Training Contest for Cofense’s work producing a three-part video series that educates users on how hackers elicit credential information from unsuspecting victims and use it to access banking and other online accounts. Also, Cofense won the FISSEA Awareness and Training Contest “People’s Choice Awards” in the following categories, besting KnowB4 for newsletter, blog and podcast : Awareness Poster Awareness Training Awareness Newsletter Awareness Video Cybersecurity Blog Cybersecurity Podcast Technical Training Scenario or Exercise



“We are excited and grateful for all of this great recognition! The Cofense team continues to focus on innovative ways to solve our customers’ phishing problems and the FISSEA People’s Choice award is a testament to that. Since we started the company, we have led the charge to stop phish. Our comprehensive email security solutions – from education to auto quarantining and threat removal-- is second to none,” said Keith Ibarguen, Cofense Chief Product Officer.

Through a network of phishing detection and response products, Cofense continues to set the industry standard for quality phishing defense. The 2020 introduction of the Cofense Phishing Detection and Response platform (PDR) - deployed as an integrated suite of products or delivered as a comprehensive, managed service (Managed PDR) - effectively stops phishing attacks and combats the savviness of attackers through a combination of people and automated technology to quickly reduce and remove the risk. For more information about Cofense, please visit www.cofense.com.

“We pioneered the use of crowdsourced phishing intelligence to stop attacks,” continued Ibarguen. “Our ability to close the loop from detection to removal of threats is what sets Cofense apart. By leveraging our phishing intelligence to proactively stop attacks and use that intelligence to teach our AI engine to continuously get smarter sets our solutions apart and powers our market leadership.”

