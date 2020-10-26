Log in
Coffee Pod Machine Market to Grow by Almost 1% in 2020, Bunn-O-Matic Corp. and Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. Emerge as Key Contributors to Growth | Technavio

10/26/2020 | 12:01am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the coffee pod machine market and it is poised to grow by 1,428.20 thousand units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 1% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201025005011/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coffee Pod Machine Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coffee Pod Machine Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries. However, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a Negative and Inferior impact on the coffee pod machine market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to Decrease compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions-

  • Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
  • The non-commercial segment is expected to be the leading segment based on end-user in the global market during the forecast period.
  • What are the major trends in the market?
  • Cost-effectiveness and usability of coffee pod machines is one of the major trends in the market.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
  • Growing at a CAGR of almost 1%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 1,428.20 thousand units.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
  • Bunn-O-Matic Corp., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Jacobs Douwe Egberts BV, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Luigi Lavazza Spa, Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group Spa, Melitta Group Co., Morphy Richards Ltd., and Nestle SA are some of the major market participants.
  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
  • Increasing strategic partnerships is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the premium price of coffee pods restraints the market growth.
  • How big is the Europe market?
  • The Europe region will contribute 37% of market growth.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Bunn-O-Matic Corp., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Jacobs Douwe Egberts BV, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Luigi Lavazza Spa, Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group Spa, Melitta Group Co., Morphy Richards Ltd., and Nestle SA are some of the major market participants. The increasing strategic partnerships will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this coffee pod machine market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Coffee Pod Machine Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Coffee Pod Machine Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Non-commercial
    • Commercial
  • Geography
    • Europe
    • North America
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA

Coffee Pod Machine Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The coffee pod machine market report covers the following areas:

  • Coffee Pod Machine Market Size
  • Coffee Pod Machine Market Trends
  • Coffee Pod Machine Market Analysis

This study identifies the cost-effectiveness and usability of coffee pod machines as one of the prime reasons driving the coffee pod machine market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Coffee Pod Machine Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist coffee pod machine market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the coffee pod machine market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the coffee pod machine market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coffee pod machine market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user by Volume

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user by volume
  • Non-commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user by volume

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Bunn-O-Matic Corp.
  • Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.
  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts BV
  • Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Luigi Lavazza Spa
  • Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group Spa
  • Melitta Group Co.
  • Morphy Richards Ltd.
  • Nestle SA

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

     

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

© Business Wire 2020

