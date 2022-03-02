Coffee traders seeking advance payment in new deals with Russia

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Coffee traders are
seeking advance payment in any new deal to sell beans to Russia
as Western sanctions hit the financial system of the world's
sixth largest importer.
Traders in Brazil, the world's largest exporter and No. 1
supplier to Russia, said they have added the country to a list
of risky and sanctioned destinations that require pre-payment,
including Syria, Lebanon and Iran.
Three Europe-based coffee traders at a major commodities
trade houses told Reuters they would not take on any new supply
orders with Russian roasters, adding business has in any case
slowed as the Russian rouble has plunged.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine - the biggest assault on a
European state since World War Two - has triggered a Western
political, strategic, economic and corporate response
unprecedented in its extent and coordination.
"Too many uncertainties right now in terms of their ability
to pay, so new deals only with 100% payment upfront," said
coffee broker Thomas Raad, who owns a trading company that ships
regularly to risky destinations.
Jose Marcos Magalhaes, head of the Minasul coffee co-op,
said advance payment would be required in any new order for
Russia, a regular client.
He added that the co-op would also need assurances regarding
shipping as container lines are restricting deliveries to Russia
since its invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
Raad said he is currently negotiating with a Russian buyer,
having sent coffee samples for approval, but had yet to discuss
payment.
SWIFT, the international banking messaging system used for
money transfers, said on Tuesday it was waiting for instructions
regarding which Russian banks should be disconnected from the
system under the sanctions.
Brazil exporters association Cecafe said changes to SWIFT
could certainly impact transactions but the situation was still
unclear. It said Russia bought 1.2 million bags of Brazilian
coffee in 2021 valued at $177 million.
Raad said crypto currency could be a payment option.
"I would take crypto because I am familiar with it, but many
exporters wouldn't," he said.
For that to work, Raad said, the Russian importer would need
access to a crypto broker that can complete both legs of the
payment preferably using the USD Coin, a digital stablecoin
pegged to the U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Additional reporting by Maytaal
Angel; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Sandra Maler)