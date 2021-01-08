Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cogensia : Terminates President and CEO Brad Rukstales After Arrest in U.S. Capitol Unrest

01/08/2021 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogensia President and CEO Brad Rukstales has been terminated by the company's Board of Directors effective immediately. Joel Schiltz, senior vice president and Chief Operating Officer of Cogensia has been named Acting CEO, providing business and operational continuity. Schiltz has more than 20 years of industry experience delivering data-driven marketing results to companies.

Schiltz noted, "This decision was made because Rukstales' actions were inconsistent with the core values of Cogensia. Cogensia condemns what occurred at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, and we intend to continue to embrace the values of integrity, diversity and transparency in our business operations, and expect all employees to embrace those values as well."

Cogensia is a customer marketing solutions firm empowering clients with data and insights by delivering technology solutions that facilitate program design, data management and integration, access to external data and real-time business intelligence.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cogensia-terminates-president-and-ceo-brad-rukstales-after-arrest-in-us-capitol-unrest-301203606.html

SOURCE Cogensia


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:52pSMARTER AP AUTOMATION TOGETHER : 5 Ways Kofax ReadSoft Online for Coupa Further Transforms Invoice Automation
PU
05:50pCloudBreak Discovery Corp. Provides Update on Proposed Transaction
NE
05:49pBrazil's Fiocruz says AstraZeneca vaccine ingredients may be delayed weeks
RE
05:49pEro Copper files Technical Report for the NX Gold Mine
GL
05:48pTRES OR RESOURCES : Acquisition of Common Shares of Tres-Or Resources Ltd.
AQ
05:46pAGBITECH : and GAIL enter distribution agreement for Fawligen biological control for Fall Armyworm in Nigeria
PR
05:46pYPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : 08-01-2021 SEC - Announcement of Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitation
PU
05:43pAPPROVED COVID-19 VACCINES NOT ENOUGH TO INOCULATE ALL CANADIANS BY SEPTEMBER : Anand
AQ
05:40pCOGENSIA : Terminates President and CEO Brad Rukstales After Arrest in U.S. Capitol Unrest
PR
05:40pBROADSTONE REAL ESTATE ACCESS FUND : Announces Q4 2020 Shareholder Distribution
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ