Cognigy : and Telekom Partner on Conversational AI

12/17/2020 | 12:03am EST
Cognigy.AI becomes part of Telekom's Conversational AI Suite for automated, AI-based customer service in contact centers

Cognigy, a global leader in Conversational AI, and Telekom, a leading telecommunications provider, today announced a new partnership aimed at improving the customer journey through greater automation in customer service. With its Conversational AI Suite, Telekom offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions individually tailored to customer concerns in collaboration with leading technology partners.

“Our AI solutions support the customer journey in customer service from start to finish by handling frequently occurring customer concerns in an automated and successful way. This reduces the customer service staff’s workload and cuts costs,” Waldemar Mach, Product Manager UC & AI Managed Solutions, Telekom Germany GmbH, explains. “Cognigy.AI is a perfect fit for our solution portfolio, both functionally and technically, as it is highly integrative, extremely flexible in its use with both voice and chat services and designed to handle large volumes of dialog.”

“We are pleased to have found another strong partner who is enthusiastic about Cognigy.AI. The partnership with Telekom underscores Cognigy’s proficiency in the area of smart automation of customer communications,” said Marc Schneider, VP of Partnerships EMEA at Cognigy. “Telekom’s expertise in the areas of service, operations, and project management, paired with our easy-to-use low-code platform, guarantees trouble-free, GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation)-compliant projects and fast ROIs.”

First Conversational AI Project for the Telekom Baskets

In a first joint Cognigy.AI project, Telekom improved the digital experience of the basketball team it sponsors, the Telekom Baskets. The aim was to employ a digital assistant and make fan interaction more efficient, more emotional, and unlimited in terms of time. A particular highlight of the solution is the digitization of the Baskets’ mascot. “Bonni” was measured and filmed in various poses to create a likable 3D avatar with high recognition value for the fans.

Fans can chat with the virtual mascot and get information from it at www.telekom-baskets-bonn.de anytime. Bonni provides support with any queries relating to tickets, the fan store, the match schedule, the team, or directions to the Telekom Dome. The avatar also reacts to events in real time, for example jumping in the air when a positive message is received, clapping its hands, or cheering, which lends an emotional touch to the interaction. The team behind Bonni can adapt and expand chat dialogs constantly, thanks to the intuitive usability of Cognigy.AI.

In addition to Telekom, Cognigy offers its customers a broad network of skilled local and global implementation and IT system partners with relevant industry and subject specializations. Find a qualified partner on the Cognigy partner network page: www.cognigy.com/partner

Cognigy offers all business users the opportunity to experience Conversational AI for themselves. Try a personalized demo for your own use case or try a free test environment.

About Cognigy

Cognigy is a global leader in Conversational AI to support customer service automation. Its low-code platform, Cognigy.AI, enables enterprises to automate contact centers for customer and employee communications using intelligent voice- and chatbots. With precise, reliable intent recognition, human-like dialogs and seamless integration into backend systems, Cognigy.AI creates superior user experiences and helps companies reduce support costs. Cognigy.AI is available in SaaS and on-premise environments and supports conversations in any language and on any channel including phone, webchat, SMS and mobile apps. Cognigy’s worldwide client portfolio includes Daimler, Bosch, Henkel, Lufthansa, Salzburg AG and many more. Learn more at cognigy.com.


© Business Wire 2020
