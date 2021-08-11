Cohen Private Ventures : Hires Todd Kristol to Lead New Real Estate Investment Group

Cohen Private Ventures (CPV), the family office of Point72 Asset Management Founder and CEO Steven A. Cohen, today announced it has hired Todd B. Kristol as a Partner and Head of Real Estate. In his role, Mr. Kristol will be responsible for building and leading a new real estate investment team for CPV.

The team will initially focus on the office, industrial, multifamily, and retail property sectors, but will have the flexibility to explore opportunities in other asset classes. The group will target transactions where CPV is the control investor, partnering with best-in-class operators to apply their expertise and help create value.

“I am very pleased to welcome Todd to the CPV team,” said Andrew B. Cohen, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of CPV. “Real estate is a natural extension of our existing portfolio and investment strategies, and Todd has the deep experience and expertise to help us capitalize on the potential in the space.”

“I am excited to be joining CPV and look forward to working with Andy and this talented team of investors,” said Mr. Kristol. “There is tremendous opportunity in the real estate investing sector right now. We are seeing a number of promising long-term trends coupled with a unique period of disruption that has been and continues to be accelerated by the pandemic.”

Prior to joining CPV, Mr. Kristol was Head of Real Estate at Marron Capital, a family office, where he directed the firm’s real estate investment strategy. He previously founded and was Managing Partner of the Kairos Group, a private real estate investment management company targeting distressed and under-performing commercial, residential, and special purpose assets. From 2009-2013, Mr. Kristol was a Principal at Westbrook Partners, and he also served as a Vice President at Cerberus Real Estate Capital Management from 2002-2009. Mr. Kristol received his A.B. and M.B.A from Harvard University.

About Cohen Private Ventures

Cohen Private Ventures invests long-term capital, primarily in direct private investments and other opportunistic transactions, and manages family office activities, on behalf of Steven A. Cohen and his family.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005549/en/