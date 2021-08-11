Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cohen Private Ventures : Hires Todd Kristol to Lead New Real Estate Investment Group

08/11/2021 | 09:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cohen Private Ventures (CPV), the family office of Point72 Asset Management Founder and CEO Steven A. Cohen, today announced it has hired Todd B. Kristol as a Partner and Head of Real Estate. In his role, Mr. Kristol will be responsible for building and leading a new real estate investment team for CPV.

The team will initially focus on the office, industrial, multifamily, and retail property sectors, but will have the flexibility to explore opportunities in other asset classes. The group will target transactions where CPV is the control investor, partnering with best-in-class operators to apply their expertise and help create value.

“I am very pleased to welcome Todd to the CPV team,” said Andrew B. Cohen, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of CPV. “Real estate is a natural extension of our existing portfolio and investment strategies, and Todd has the deep experience and expertise to help us capitalize on the potential in the space.”

“I am excited to be joining CPV and look forward to working with Andy and this talented team of investors,” said Mr. Kristol. “There is tremendous opportunity in the real estate investing sector right now. We are seeing a number of promising long-term trends coupled with a unique period of disruption that has been and continues to be accelerated by the pandemic.”

Prior to joining CPV, Mr. Kristol was Head of Real Estate at Marron Capital, a family office, where he directed the firm’s real estate investment strategy. He previously founded and was Managing Partner of the Kairos Group, a private real estate investment management company targeting distressed and under-performing commercial, residential, and special purpose assets. From 2009-2013, Mr. Kristol was a Principal at Westbrook Partners, and he also served as a Vice President at Cerberus Real Estate Capital Management from 2002-2009. Mr. Kristol received his A.B. and M.B.A from Harvard University.

About Cohen Private Ventures

Cohen Private Ventures invests long-term capital, primarily in direct private investments and other opportunistic transactions, and manages family office activities, on behalf of Steven A. Cohen and his family.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:43aNEONODE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:43aBIOVENTIX : s) in Company
PR
09:42aOREFINDERS RESOURCES : Launches Ore Group Indigenous Scholarships in partnership with YMP Scholarship Fund
AQ
09:41aAyurcann Signs New Manufacturing and Distribution Agreement with Innocan Pharma
GL
09:41aSTATE STREET : Services Putnam Investments' First Actively Managed, Semi-Transparent ETFs
BU
09:40aPRIMED Medical Products Makes Hospital Quality PPE Available to Everyday Consumers
NE
09:37aSHENTANG INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Changes in Control or Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:37aLEMONADE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:36aUNDERSTANDING DASHERS : The results of our national Dasher survey
PU
09:36aJAMES FISHER AND SONS : Minister for international trade visits JFD 11 August 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1How Sweden became the Silicon Valley of Europe
2Analysis-Investors look under the radar for winners from U.S. infrastructure bill
3Crypto platform Poly Network hacked in estimated $600 million cyberheist
4ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Callaway, Flutter, Qualys, Synaptics, Virgin Galactic...
5THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies

HOT NEWS