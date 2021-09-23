Cohere Cyber Secure : and SecurityScorecard Partner to Improve Cybersecurity of Financial Sector

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohere Cyber Secure today announced a partnership with SecurityScorecard, the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, to deliver cyber ratings to customers and jointly drive market penetration with a single integrated solution. These include the most recognized companies globally across financial services, including various groups surrounding Registered Investment Advisors of Real Estate, Private Equity, Portfolio Managers, Hedge and LBO funds. As part of the partnership, Cohere will embed SecurityScorecard's monitoring capabilities into our security operations via Cohere's SIEM technology to continuously monitor and mitigate potential cyber threats, both on-premise and in the cloud.

"Financial organizations are the biggest target for cyber criminals, and security teams need a comprehensive and compliant cybersecurity strategy that provides in-depth intelligence," says Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO at SecurityScorecard. "This partnership provides real actionable insights into the real-time threats facing financial organizations, and ensures that they will maintain the strongest possible security posture and conform to industry compliance standards."

The combined solution from Cohere delivers a 360-degree view and addresses critical security concerns including vulnerability assessment and risk management, threat detection with real-time monitoring, incident response, and regulatory reporting. Partnership customers can review their SecurityScorecard rating and extend this support to their portfolio and vendor firms. This complete solution allows for continuous monitoring that provides an outside-in view into security practices, ensuring that organizations can continue to provide their clients the most secure financial services. Additionally, as a tightly-coupled solution, customers can generate comprehensive monthly or on-demand Cyber health reports for governance boards and regulators.

"Security organizations are often hamstrung by only looking within their cyber borders with an inside-out view into their vulnerabilities, and often have to break up monitoring tools with multiple outside vendors," says Steven Francesco, Chairman and CEO at Cohere Cyber Secure. "Investors, customers, regulators, CISO's and compliance officers can rest easier knowing our solution keeps your company safe and secure.

Scoring more than 11 million companies continuously and on a daily basis, SecurityScorecard provides an objective, outside-in view of cyber risk based on publicly-available data. In addition, the company's technology uses non-intrusive proprietary methods and data feeds continuously monitor covered entities based on 10 risk factors, including endpoint security, patching cadence, and network security, and ultimately delivers an "A" through "F" rating.

About Cohere Cyber Secure

Cohere Cyber Secure is a trusted, single-source provider of technology solutions including, Cybersecurity, Cloud Hosting, Managed IT and UCaaS Services. From its New York City headquarters, Cohere maintains data center facilities throughout North America and key global locations. Additionally, Cohere performs cyber protection assessments and advises companies on regulatory compliance requirements. Our clients include global enterprises that demand high availability, operating diversity and tailored IT solutions. In addition, Cohere's Consulting services provide unparalleled IT expertise that enable strategic planning in Cyber and Compliance Policies, Managed IT and Data Protection Services, Crisis Management/Incident Response, Risk Management and Business Continuity. Cohere's enhanced solutions and dedicated staff simplify the everyday challenges of complex business technologies. For more information, visit coherecybersecure.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .

About SecurityScorecard

Funded by world-class investors including Silver Lake Partners, Sequoia Capital, GV, Riverwood Capital and others, SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings with more than 11 million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 22,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, and cyber insurance underwriting. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees and vendors. Every company has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

