Cohesion :'s Software Empowers Return to Work for Tenants with Its Expansion into Asia

10/01/2020 | 09:15am EDT

Cohesion’s intelligent building digital twin platform ensures the future readiness of Frasers Tower in Singapore as tenants return to the workplace

Cohesion, a smart building SaaS company, announced today that it has launched its award-winning intelligent building platform in Asia. Cohesion is enabling adherence to safe distancing guidelines among building occupants and increasing operational efficiencies in a frictionless web- and app-based platform at Frasers Tower, the premium office development of Frasers Property Limited (Frasers Property) in Singapore’s Central Business District.

The Singapore launch is the company’s first foray into the Asian market and includes its digital twin technology. Cohesion’s digital twin is an autonomous, connected platform that enables understanding, analysis, and optimization of systems and experiences in a building.

The roll-out of the Cohesion platform at Frasers Tower follows Singapore’s announcement that more employees may return to the workplace.

“COVID-19 has given Frasers Property an opportunity to make our vision of the Future of Work a reality,” said Jack Lam, Chief Operating Officer, Commercial, Frasers Property Singapore. “With Cohesion’s platform, we are implementing smart building technology that connects building systems with our tenants to deliver not only a better customer experience but also to address the real-time health and safety needs of all building occupants.”

“This launch of Cohesion’s intelligent building platform in Asia comes at a time of tremendous opportunity to impact people’s lives as they are returning to work,” said Thru Shivakumar, Cohesion CEO and Co-Founder. “Frasers Property is a leading example of how to use Cohesion’s platform to facilitate safely bringing tenants back to their offices. As authorities are allowing more employees to return to the workplace in Singapore, Cohesion’s platform instills confidence in tenants regarding health and safety measures such as touchless access, streamlined communications, and indoor air quality transparency, all from the user’s mobile device.”

The Cohesion platform offers an enhanced tenant experience with benefits including a one-stop service hub, communication between management and tenants, individual and public transportation options, touchless capabilities throughout the building, visitor management, and indoor air quality monitoring and optimization.

About Cohesion

Cohesion’s IoT and AI-enabled platform integrates building systems, streamlines operations, and connects tenants and operators to deliver actionable insights. Cohesion allows for real estate operators to make their properties “smart” to enhance the tenant experience, while also creating cost efficiencies. Founded in August 2018 and headquartered in Chicago’s Central Business District, Cohesion is a spin-off venture of ESD, a leading Chicago-based global engineering design firm at the forefront of next generation building design. For more information, visit CohesionIB.com and follow @CohesionIB.


© Business Wire 2020
