Cohesity is Named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100 for the Third Year in a Row

Cohesity has been named to the Forbes 2021 Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. This is the third year in a row that Cohesity has appeared in the ranking.

Nasdaq, a marketing partner of Forbes for its 2021 Cloud 100 announcement, has interviewed select CEOs from the group as part of the announcement. The interview with Cohesity CEO and founder Mohit Aron about his journey and the evolution of the company can be found here.

Cohesity continues to be recognized as an innovator, disruptor, and market leader in next-gen data management. In addition to the Forbes ranking, Cohesity was recently recognized:

“Enterprises today need next-gen data management to get maximum value from hybrid multicloud environments, protect their businesses from the threat of ransomware, and derive greater value from their data. Cohesity delivers on all those fronts, radically simplifying data management and providing innovative solutions that help increase data resilience,” said Mohit Aron, CEO and founder at Cohesity. “Our placement in the Forbes 2021 Cloud 100 is yet another proof point of Cohesity’s value. On behalf of the entire team at Cohesity, I’d like to thank Forbes, Bessemer, and Salesforce Ventures for the Forbes 2021 Cloud 100 recognition.”

Just as in previous years, the Cloud 100 reviewed submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies. The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people and culture (15%). For market leadership, the Cloud 100 enlisted the help of a judging panel of 34 public cloud company CEOs who assisted in evaluating and ranking their private company peers.

“The companies of the Cloud 100 list represent the best and brightest emerging companies in the cloud sector,” said Alex Konrad, senior editor at Forbes. “Every year, it gets more difficult to make this list – meaning even more elite company for those who do. Congratulations to each of the 2021 Cloud 100 honorees and to our 20 Rising Stars up-and-comers poised to join their ranks.”

“The private cloud ecosystem continues to see historic rates of digital transformation,” said Byron Deeter, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “Private cloud valuations are getting bigger as the market’s appetite for cloud continues to grow. These founders represent the absolute best in cloud computing today, and they appear likely to follow in the footsteps of our esteemed Cloud 100 alumni. Congratulations to these cloud leaders!”

"How we work has undergone a paradigm shift, and businesses of all shapes and sizes are reimagining the tools that are needed to ensure working from anywhere is a sustainable, long-lasting solution," said Alex Kayyal, managing partner at Salesforce Ventures. “The last 18 months have made digital transformation an urgent imperative, and the cloud has never been more pivotal in powering our new digital economy. The companies on this list represent the leaders and businesses shaping the future of the cloud ecosystem, and we are excited to partner with Bessemer Venture Partners and Forbes to honor these trailblazers of the industry.”

The Forbes 2021 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100. Highlights of the list will appear in the September 2021 issue of Forbes magazine.

The Cloud 100 and the 20 Rising Stars companies will be publicly recognized at this year’s virtual Cloud 100 experience, hosted by Bessemer Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, and Forbes on Aug. 10 at thecloud100.com. The virtual event sponsors are Amazon Web Services (AWS), Bank of America, Cooley, FuelxMcKinsey, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Nasdaq, Qatalyst Partners, Silicon Valley Bank, and WisdomTree.

