CohnReznick Adds KPM Team to Broaden Northeast Footprint

Deal Adds Bench Strength to Affordable Housing, Real Estate, and Not-for-Profit Practices; Extends Reach to Additional Industries in Boston Area

CohnReznick LLP, one of the leading advisory, assurance, and tax firms in the United States, announces that the Kevin P. Martin & Associates, P.C. (KPM) team – a top Massachusetts-based accounting, consulting, and tax firm – has joined the firm effective today. Adding approximately 100 people, the combination puts CohnReznick among the top 10 firms in Massachusetts.

The move deepens bench strength for CohnReznick’s Boston-area affordable housing, real estate, and not-for-profit practices and brings diversification with additional expertise in technology, life sciences, and high-net-worth individuals. A long-time leader in tax-credit programs like new markets, renewable energy, low-income housing, research and development, and historic tax credits, the KPM team also significantly expands CohnReznick’s film and entertainment tax credit capabilities.

CohnReznick will maintain its Boston office at One Boston Place while adding locations in Braintree, Danvers, and Fall River. This expansion builds upon the firm’s strength in the Northeast – the largest region for the firm, which now projects annualized revenues of $280m, more than a third of the firm’s $770m projections.

The firm now has 23 offices across the country as well as global subsidiaries in India, Hong Kong, the Netherlands, Australia, and the Cayman Islands with additional global reach through its membership in Nexia International. CohnReznick is an award-winning workplace for its commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, flexible work policies, dedicated learning and development department, and community service initiatives.

“Culturally, CohnReznick and KPM are a great fit,” said David Kessler, CEO of CohnReznick. “Our shared passion for investing in our communities – and commitment to our clients and stakeholders in the many industries we serve – cannot be understated. On behalf of our partners and everyone at CohnReznick, I am delighted to welcome the KPM team to our firm.”

Alan Wolfson, Regional Managing Partner -- Northeast added, “There is an exciting growth story happening across New England and the addition of the KPM team to our Northeast Region is a valuable step in our plan to expand resources in this market with industry teams that meet client needs today and well into the future.”

“This is an exciting move for our firm at the right time in the marketplace. The pandemic has accelerated our industry forward by more than a decade. Now, more than ever, clients want geographic reach, decision-making agility, and in-depth knowledge. Our clients will benefit from CohnReznick’s resources and expertise, and our team will benefit from enhanced professional development, leadership, and career advancement opportunities,” said Kevin P. Martin, Jr., KPM’s President and CEO. “My dad founded our practice over 50 years ago and we will continue to honor his legacy every day. Like so many of us, my dad had a strong admiration for David Reznick, and he would have been very proud that KPM has become part of the CohnReznick family and its commitment to client service excellence, hands-on approach, innovation, diversity, and community engagement.”

About CohnReznick

