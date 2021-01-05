Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CoinDesk : Acquires TradeBlock, the World's Leading Crypto Index Provider

01/05/2021 | 10:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • With TradeBlock, CoinDesk delivers the industry standard for the price of bitcoin and for other cryptocurrency reference rates and indexes, bringing transparency and data integrity to Wall Street and Main Street investors.
  • Combining CoinDesk’s preeminent global media content with TradeBlock’s institutional-grade data makes CoinDesk the go-to source for media, events, research, pricing and data in this booming market.

CoinDesk, the global leader in crypto and blockchain news, events, data and research, today announced it has acquired TradeBlock, the world's foremost provider of digital asset reference rates.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005308/en/

TradeBlock indexes as viewed on the TradeBlock Professional Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)

TradeBlock indexes as viewed on the TradeBlock Professional Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)

With this acquisition, CoinDesk is positioned to be the leading source of crypto news, information and data for the financial industry. Currently, more than $20 billion of investment products use TradeBlock indexes, and billions of dollars in monthly trading volume is quoted against them.

“Mainstream acceptance of bitcoin is accelerating right now as Wall Street wakes up to its potential. With that has come an urgent need for the kind of robust data and professional tools that enable institutions to participate,” said Kevin Worth, CEO of CoinDesk.

“CoinDesk is now uniquely positioned to provide that service, which will not only benefit those institutions but will also improve information integrity for the retail and other investor segments already engaged in crypto markets,” Worth added. “We are combining the network effect of CoinDesk’s growing global audience and its reputation as the preeminent crypto and blockchain media company with TradeBlock’s world-class prices, indexes and trading tools. Now we can bring trusted, reliable data and information to this booming market. Much like the role Bloomberg plays in traditional markets, we will be crypto investors’ go-to destination for unified media, events, research, pricing and data.“

CoinDesk digital asset prices and news are already the daily source of truth for millions of crypto users and investors, cited by mainstream media outlets such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Axios, CNBC and The New York Times. TradeBlock, meanwhile, has built the industry standard for institutional-grade digital currency price references. This acquisition takes that to a new level, bringing institutional-grade digital asset pricing to that same mass audience. The combined expertise, vision and brand value will serve as the platform for future index and data products from CoinDesk.

"We’re thrilled to become part of the CoinDesk family, as both firms share a focus on helping clients access institutional-grade infrastructure and information in the cryptocurrency market,” said TradeBlock CEO Nitai Bran. “We are looking forward to the immediate opportunities ahead and to the combined value from two of the longest-standing firms in the industry that will allow us to offer an end-to-end solution to the institutional investor.”

Worth added, “TradeBlock has already set the industry standard for institutional investors as the largest publicly traded cryptocurrency financial product, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (symbol: GBTC), uses TradeBlock’s bitcoin XBX Index.”

CoinDesk will invest in the index and data business and in TradeBlock’s order management platform and enterprise trading tools, building for the long-term to serve TradeBlock's growing list of institutional clients. Thus, CoinDesk will be providing the professional investment community with a full, high-performance suite of secure data, trading tools and workflow systems.

At the same time, it will continue to invest in expanding its mass global audience for news and events, as well as TradeBlock’s institutional-grade data and reference rates.

With the acquisition, TradeBlock becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of CoinDesk that will operate completely independently of the media operation. This will allow both firms to maintain TradeBlock's existing commitment to data security and confidentiality for its clients and to safeguard the integrity of CoinDesk’s journalism in keeping with our independence guidelines. The entire TradeBlock team will stay with the company in the acquisition.

CoinDesk's parent company, Digital Currency Group, was a minority shareholder in TradeBlock prior to the deal. Grayscale Investments, which manages the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, is a wholly owned subsidiary of DCG.

ABOUT COINDESK

CoinDesk is the most influential, trusted platform for a growing global community engaged in the transformation of the financial system and the emerging crypto economy. Founded in May 2013, The CoinDesk platform provides millions of consumers interested in cryptocurrency assets and blockchain technology with news and insights, podcasts, live streaming TV shows, research reports, live events, and now will offer a new toolkit of indexes, data and analytics. CoinDesk hosts the annual Consensus summit event each May, the largest and most important forward-thinking U.S. gathering of stakeholders in the global crypto and blockchain ecosystem and the anchor event for Blockchain Week NYC. CoinDesk created the original price reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index in 2013 which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC, and many others. CoinDesk employs the largest group of world-class, independent journalists dedicated to covering the crypto and blockchain ecosystem. Based in New York City, CoinDesk has over 80 full-time employees around the world.

CoinDesk is a wholly owned subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, one of the largest private investors in the industry and a provider of trading and other investment services for that industry. CoinDesk operates entirely independently of the parent company. DCG has no involvement in editorial or content decisions.

ABOUT TRADEBLOCK

TradeBlock (now owned by CoinDesk) empowers the investment community with world-class data tools and analytics. TradeBlock offers advanced indexes and reference rates, consolidated APIs, historical trade and order-book data, and customizable algorithms. Today, the TradeBlock products are the world's leading tool set for institutional bitcoin traders, featuring market analytics, blockchain insights, order management, trade execution, team communication and compliance automation.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:15aConversion Labs Appoints Digital Marketing Executive, Bryant Hussey, as Chief Digital Officer
GL
10:15aNICE : Powers Acceleration of COVID-19 Vaccine Global Distribution Effort
BU
10:15aU.S. Trade Deficit Seen Widening -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
10:14aVolume of foreign exchange market currency/Dinar
PU
10:14aDAIMLER : Mercedes increases Technical Partnership with Williams Racing for 2022
PU
10:14aNEOGEN : Food Allergen Handbook
PU
10:14aFINISHING TOUCH FLAWLESS : Launches New Campaign Featuring Halle Berry
PR
10:13aThe New York Academy of Medicine Launches New Initiative Focused on Maternal & Child Health
GL
10:11aSTATEFAIR : Launches New "FAIR 100 Health Equity" Stock Index
PR
10:11aDGAP-DD : ALLGEIER SE english
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Wall Street ends lower on worries over Georgia elections, virus surge
2Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation about billionaire's whereabouts
3EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS, INC. : McDonald's wants a bite of crispy chicken market with new sandwiches
4PEAB AB (PUBL) : PEAB : acquires cement and mineral aggregate operations in Luleå
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Alibaba to shut down Xiami music app next month

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ