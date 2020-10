Oct 5 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Inc said on Monday it was investigating an issue with Coinbase Pro and had temporarily disabled the trading platform.

"Our team is quickly working towards a fix and we'll post an update as soon as it is resolved," the company said in a tweet. (https://bit.ly/2GJZJ36) (Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)