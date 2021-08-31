Coinllectibles™️ to mint Fusion NFT™️ for television crime series "Forensic Psychologist" filmed in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinllectibles™️, a fully owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG), is pleased to announce that it will be minting Fusion NFT™️ for a television crime series "Forensic Psychologist" produced by its soon-to-be acquired subsidiary, Phoenix Waters Productions.

The half-hour drama tells the story of a forensic psychologist, Dr. Mandy Cheung, who must assess the mental state of various criminals to determine whether they are mentally fit to stand trial. The story explores the topic of mental health which leads to criminal behaviour.

The 12-episode series is helmed by various directors including showrunner Bizhan Tong ("Lockdown") who is simultaneously developing an English-language version with Debbie Mason, co-founder of Kudos ("Life on Mars", "Spooks").

Award-winning Hong Kong actress Jennifer Yu ("Sisterhood", "Flying Tiger 2") plays Dr. Mandy Cheung and she leads an all-star cast in "Forensic Psychologist". Also starring are award-winning actress Crisel Consunji ("Still Human"), Wiyona Yeung ("We Are Legends"), Locker Lam ("Zero to Hero"), Jason Wu, Bryant Mak ("My Prince Edward"), Gigi & Sabrina Cheung, Jai Day ("Chasing the Dragon"), Fat Cheong ("Who Sells Bricks in Hong Kong"), Ng Wing Sze ("The Abortionist"), Zoe Yu ("A Perfect Day for Arsenide"), Ronny Lay ("Sorina Fok"), Shaopin Tsui ("Till Death Do Us Part"), Yuki Law, and Kenneth Cheung ("PTU").

Commenting on the show, Executive Director Philip Ma said, "'Forensic Psychologist' is a major foray into the international market and an important drama for Hong Kong as we execute Tong's vision of bringing Hong Kong entertainment to the world. It showcases brilliant performances from Hong Kong talent of all generations which, combined with an ingeniously crafted story, is intended to stand out among content for audiences across the globe."

On the issue of mental health, Bizhan Tong commented, "Mental health is an issue which affects all populations from Hong Kong and beyond. Exploring this topic within the framework of criminal behaviour with some of the finest talent this great city has to offer fills me with confidence that we can deliver an enriching experience for our viewers, as we take another step towards igniting the resurgence of the Hong Kong entertainment industry with an outward focus through the support of a passionate, determined, and creative team."

"We are excited to see Phoenix Water launch this television series. We have plans to work with them and to mint their props as collectible Fusion NFTs. By doing so, I believe we are probably one of the first to mint such NFTs in this part of the world. Given the all-star cast, we are confident that there will be strong demand for these Fusion NFTs as their fans can now own something that was used in shows that their idols acted in," said Gerald Gn, Head of Corporate Finance for Coinllectibles™️.

"Forensic Psychologist" is one of several Films, Series, and Variety shows Phoenix Waters Productions and AMM Global have partnered to produce in Hong Kong for local and international audiences. Upcoming productions include a Cantonese remake of Richard Linklater's "Tape" with original writer Stephen Belber involved, Hong Kong's biggest zombie film in history "Chungking Mansions" featuring an international cast, Asia's 1st NFT drama series "Crypto Keepers", and Hong Kong's first major superhero drama series "Evos". "Lockdown", an international thriller shot in multiple countries, including the UK and Hong Kong, was recently completed and is set for release later in 2021.

To keep up with the launch of Fusion NFTs™️ projects, please visit www.Coinllectibles.Art or join the CoinllectiblesTM Telegram Channel at https://t.me/Coinllectibles.

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG) was formerly a television network and multimedia information and distribution company focused on serving the homeland security and emergency preparedness industry. The group's future will focus in the development of blockchain NFT technologies and platforms to facilitate the global trading of arts and collectibles.

About Phoenix Waters Productions (Hong Kong)

Based in the UK, Phoenix Waters Productions (Hong Kong) Limited is a production company developing award-winning films, series, and variety shows for local and international audiences.

Having partnered with Asia Television (ATV) last year before later establishing AMM Global, and benefiting from the relationships with major studios from across the world nurtured over the last decade, the company develops entertainment media to bring local stories to global audiences and support the entertainment industry across the region.

Creating high concept, top quality stories across all formats, its purpose is to tell stories that enrich the mind, and develop tales that go beyond the limits of imagination, with a commercially viable approach to continue its growth around the globe.

With various productions set to shoot over the coming months, the company attracts major global talent, and is run by a team with the proven creative and financial expertise to bring value for investors, creative joy for artists, and entertainment for viewers.

Website: https://phoenixwatersproductions.com

About Coinllectibles™️

"Coinllectibles™️" is an ACT (Arts and Collectibles Technology) company, which is redefining how the world thinks about art and collectible ownership in the digital age.

Their minted curated Fusion NFTs™️, capture all the rights and independent valuation and ownership of physical arts and collectibles securely underpinned by smart contracts stored on the blockchain.

Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™️ bridge the physical and virtual dimensions of the arts and collectibles market, providing a pleasurable, transparent, and frictionless experience to customers from all walks of life.

Website: www.coinllectibles.art

Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFT™️ - stick with the Gold Standard

Coinllectibles™️ prides the Fusion NFT™️ as the industry "Gold Standard". Being a Gold Standard, a Fusion NFT contains the following on the Inter Planetary File System (IPFS) – (1) a sale and purchase agreement reflecting the purchase, by the person minting the Fusion NFT™️, of the underlying asset at a fair value with all rights and restrictions clearly detailed, (2) bailment terms governing the rights to possession whilst the underlying asset remains with Coinllectibles™️, (3) a transfer deed reflecting the transfer of the ownership of the underlying asset (together with all rights and restrictions) by the transferor to the holder of the Fusion NFT™️, (4) ownership title deed written into the description of the Fusion NFT™️ and (5) the unequivocal identification file of the underlying asset, whose ownership is reflected in the title deed represented by the Fusion NFT™️.

Contact: Ms Rachel Lim, Director of Sales and Marketing, +852-28398100, Rachel.Lim@coinllectibles.art

