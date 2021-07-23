Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Grant of Options 23-Jul-2021 / 14:18 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium Group Limited: Grant of Options London, UK, 23 July 2021 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN) (OTCQB:CINGF) the Blockchain and Open Finance venture builder, announces the grant of 5,700,000 options (the "Options") to directors of the Company ("Directors"), key staff and consultants to the Company. Each Option entitles the holder upon exercise to one ordinary share of nil par value in the capital of the Company. The Options were granted on the 20 July 2021 over a total of 5,700,000 ordinary shares of nil par value, representing 3.35% of the issued share capital of the Company excluding treasury shares. The Options granted to Directors have been allocated as follows: Tranche 1 Tranche 2 Total Eddy Travia 750,000 750,000 1,500,000 Malcolm Palle 1,000,000 1,000,000 2,000,000 Craig Brown 350,000 350,000 700,000 Federica Velardo 350,000 350,000 700,000

All Options have a vesting period of five years from the date of grant and the Tranche 1 Options are exercisable immediately at price of 9 pence per share and the Tranche 2 Options are exercisable after six months at a price of 13.5 pence per share.

The Options have been granted in recognition of the contribution to the growth of the Company. The Board considers the award of the Options to be in line with the Company's policy of providing incentives to directors, senior management and to key personnel in order to fully align their interests with that of shareholders, facilitate retention and enhance performance.

On 19 December 2017, the Company announced the grant of 18,000,000 options in total to Directors, key staff and consultants of the Company. Shareholders are informed that 7,500,000 of those options have lapsed and the total number of options currently in circulation, following the grant of 5,700,000 Options, is 16,500,000. The ordinary shares of nil par value in the capital of the Company, subject to the 16,500,000 options represent, in aggregate 9.69% of the existing issued share capital of the Company excluding treasury shares.

Following the grant of Options to Directors, the resultant total Directors' interests in the Company are as follows:

Directors Ordinary Shares % Issued Share Capital* 2017 Options New Options Total Options Malcolm Palle 8,134,234 4.78 3,000,000 2,000,000 5,000,000 Eddy Travia 7,506,702 4.41 4,500,000 1,500,000 6,000,000 Craig Brown 22,222 0.013 1,500,000 700,000 2,200,000 Federica Velardo Nil Nil Nil 700,000 700,000

*excluding treasury shares

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

Coinsilium Group Limited +44 (0) 7785 381 089 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman www.coinsilium.com Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Peterhouse Capital Limited Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl (AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser) +44 (0) 207 469 0930 SI Capital Limited +44 (0) 1483 413 500 Nick Emerson (Broker) +44 (0) 20 7466 5000 Buchanan Communications E: coinsilium@buchanan.uk.com Chris Lane / Toto Berger (Media and Investor Relations)

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is a focused Blockchain and Open Finance venture operator. As the first ever IPO of a blockchain company in 2015, Coinsilium has harnessed its experience and wide-ranging network to invest in leading blockchain projects such as RSK/IOV Labs, Indorse and Blox.

In July 2020, Coinsilium executed an agreement with top blockchain protocol company IOV Labs, to establish a 50/50 Joint Venture Company in Singapore to promote and commercialise RSK's products, services and technologies in global markets and to promote the adoption in the region of the RIF token which powers the ecosystem of solutions developed by RSK, their partners and developers around the world.

Coinsilium shares are traded on the London-based AQSE Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Malcolm Palle 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Chairman b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Coinsilium Group Limited 213800YP3S25YH3GQV31 b) LEI

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of no par value pence each in Coinsilium

a) type of instrument Group Ltd

Identification code Identification code (ISIN) for Coinsilium Group Ltd

ordinary shares: VGG225641015

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Options

Price(s) Volume(s) 1,000,000 shares exercise at 9p c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1,000,000 shares exercise at 13.5p

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 20 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction AQSE Growth Market

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Eddy Travia 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Coinsilium Group Limited 213800YP3S25YH3GQV31 b) LEI

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of no par value pence each in Coinsilium

a) type of instrument Group Ltd

Identification code Identification code (ISIN) for Coinsilium Group Ltd

ordinary shares: VGG225641015

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Options

Price(s) Volume(s) 750,000 shares exercise at 9p c) Price(s) and volume(s) 750,000 shares exercise at 13.5p

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 20 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction AQSE Growth Market

