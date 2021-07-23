Coinsilium Group Limited : Grant of Options -2

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Craig Brown 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Coinsilium Group Limited 213800YP3S25YH3GQV31 b) LEI

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of no par value pence each in Coinsilium

a) type of instrument Group Ltd

Identification code Identification code (ISIN) for Coinsilium Group Ltd

ordinary shares: VGG225641015

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Options

Price(s) Volume(s) 350,000 shares exercise at 9p c) Price(s) and volume(s) 350,000 shares exercise at 13.5p

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 20 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction AQSE Growth Market

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Federica Velardo 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Coinsilium Group Limited 213800YP3S25YH3GQV31 b) LEI

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of no par value pence each in Coinsilium

a) type of instrument Group Ltd

Identification code Identification code (ISIN) for Coinsilium Group Ltd

ordinary shares: VGG225641015

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Options

Price(s) Volume(s) 350,000 shares exercise at 9p c) Price(s) and volume(s) 350,000 shares exercise at 13.5p

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 20 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction AQSE Growth Market -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

