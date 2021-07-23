Log in
Coinsilium Group Limited : Grant of Options -2-

07/23/2021 | 09:19am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 

1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)            Name                                          Craig Brown 
2             Reason for the notification 
a)            Position/status                               Non-Executive Director 
b)            Initial notification /Amendment               Initial notification 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
a)            Name                                            Coinsilium Group Limited 
                                                            213800YP3S25YH3GQV31 
b)            LEI

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of no par value pence each in Coinsilium

a) type of instrument Group Ltd

Identification code Identification code (ISIN) for Coinsilium Group Ltd

ordinary shares: VGG225641015

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Options 

                                                             Price(s)     Volume(s) 
                                                                          350,000 shares exercise at 9p 
c)         Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                                                          350,000 shares exercise at 13.5p

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 20 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction AQSE Growth Market

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 

1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)            Name                                          Federica Velardo 
2             Reason for the notification 
a)            Position/status                               Non-Executive Director 
b)            Initial notification /Amendment               Initial notification 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
a)            Name                                            Coinsilium Group Limited 
                                                            213800YP3S25YH3GQV31 
b)            LEI

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of no par value pence each in Coinsilium

a) type of instrument Group Ltd

Identification code Identification code (ISIN) for Coinsilium Group Ltd

ordinary shares: VGG225641015

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Options 

                                                             Price(s)     Volume(s) 
                                                                          350,000 shares exercise at 9p 
c)         Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                                                          350,000 shares exercise at 13.5p

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 20 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction AQSE Growth Market ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           VGG225641015 
Category Code:  MSCM 
TIDM:           COIN 
Sequence No.:   118387 
EQS News ID:    1221376 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1221376&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 23, 2021 09:18 ET (13:18 GMT)

