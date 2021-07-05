Log in
Coinsilium Group Limited : Publication of Audited Accounts and Annual Report

07/05/2021 | 07:56am EDT
Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Publication of Audited Accounts and Annual Report 
05-Jul-2021 / 12:53 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 
 
("Coinsilium" or the "Company") 
 
Publication of Audited Accounts and Annual Report. 
 
London, UK, 5 July 2021 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN) (OTCQB:CINGF) the Blockchain and Open Finance venture 
builder, is pleased to announce that its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 Dec 2020 is now 
available in pdf format for download from the Company's website: https://coinsilium.com/annual-reports/download?path= 
Coinsilium%2BGroup%2B30.06.2021_final%2Bsigned68.pdf 
 
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Coinsilium Group Limited 
                                        +44 (0) 7785 381 089 
Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman 
                                        www.coinsilium.com 
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive 
 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl 
(AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser)  +44 (0) 207 469 0930 
 
 
SI Capital Limited 
                                        +44 (0) 1483 413 500 
Nick Emerson 
 
(Broker) 
                                        +44 (0) 20 7466 5000 
Buchanan Communications 
                                        E: coinsilium@buchanan.uk.com 
Chris Lane / Toto Berger 
 
(Media and Investor Relations)

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is a focused Blockchain and Open Finance venture builder. As the first ever IPO of a blockchain company in 2015, Coinsilium has harnessed its experience and wide-ranging network to invest in leading blockchain projects such as RSK/IOV Labs, Indorse and Blox.

In July 2020, Coinsilium executed an agreement with top 100 blockchain protocol company IOV Labs, to establish a 50/ 50 Joint Venture Company in Singapore to promote and commercialise RSK's products, services and technologies in the Asian markets and to promote the adoption in the region of the RIF token which powers the ecosystem of solutions developed by RSK, their partners and developers around the world.

Coinsilium shares are traded on the London-based AQSE Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

For further information please visit www.coinsilium.com or follow

@CoinsiliumGroup on Twitter ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           VGG225641015 
Category Code:  MSCM 
TIDM:           COIN 
Sequence No.:   115394 
EQS News ID:    1215314 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215314&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 05, 2021 07:55 ET (11:55 GMT)

