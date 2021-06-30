Log in
Coinsilium Group Limited : Total Voting Rights

06/30/2021 | 12:38pm EDT
Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Total Voting Rights 
30-Jun-2021 / 17:36 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 
("Coinsilium" or the "Company") 
 
Total Voting Rights 
 
30 June 2021 
 
 
 
London, UK, 30 June 2021 - In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, 
Coinsilium hereby announces that it has 170,168,235 ordinary shares of nil par value ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, each 
share carrying the right to one vote, and 4,580,000 Ordinary Shares held in treasury. There is a total of 174,748,235 
Ordinary Shares in issue. 
 
The figure of 170,168,235 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the 
calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their 
interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency 
Rules. 
 
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. 
 
Coinsilium Group Limited 
                                        +44 (0) 7785 381 089 
Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman 
                                        www.coinsilium.com 
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive 
 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl                 +44 (0) 207 469 0930 
(AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser) 
 
SI Capital Limited 
Nick Emerson                            +44 (0) 1483 413 500 
(Broker) 
 
Buchanan Communications                 +44 (0) 20 7466 5000 
Chris Lane / Toto Berger                E: coinsilium@buchanan.uk.com 
(Media and Investor Relations)

For further information, please contact:

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is a focused Blockchain, Open Finance and Crypto Finance venture operator. As the first ever IPO of a blockchain company in 2015, Coinsilium has harnessed its experience and wide-ranging network to invest in leading blockchain projects such as RSK/IOV Labs, Indorse and Blox.

In July 2020, Coinsilium executed an agreement with top 100 blockchain protocol company IOV Labs, to establish a 50/ 50 Joint Venture Company in Singapore to promote and commercialise RSK's products, services and technologies in the Asian markets and to promote the adoption in the region of the RIF token which powers the ecosystem of solutions developed by RSK, their partners and developers around the world.

Coinsilium shares are traded on the London-based AQSE Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

For further information please visit www.coinsilium.com or follow @CoinsiliumGroup on Twitter

15,400,000 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           VGG225641015 
Category Code:  TVR 
TIDM:           COIN 
Sequence No.:   114691 
EQS News ID:    1214046 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1214046&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2021 12:37 ET (16:37 GMT)

