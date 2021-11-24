Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Coke Florida's Holiday Caravan Returns for the 2021 Season

11/24/2021 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Making 60 stops through December 19th

Coca-Cola Beverages Florida (Coke Florida) announces the return of its annual statewide Holiday Caravan for the 2021 holiday season.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211124006093/en/

The 2021 Coke Florida Holiday Caravan runs November 17th through December 19th. View the tour schedule to find a stop near you at www.cocacolaflorida.com/holidayevents. (Photo: Business Wire)

The 2021 Coke Florida Holiday Caravan runs November 17th through December 19th. View the tour schedule to find a stop near you at www.cocacolaflorida.com/holidayevents. (Photo: Business Wire)

Coke Florida, the local independent Coca-Cola bottler, is thrilled to bring back this joyous holiday experience for consumers across Florida, after a pause in 2020. The 2021 Holiday Caravan will make 60 stops as it travels across the state, from Jacksonville to the Florida Keys, between November 17th and December 19th.

The classic holiday-themed Coca-Cola truck will be on display at select locations, along with art and craft stations, product sampling, and a special photo zone where families can receive a free holiday-themed photo printed onsite. Enhanced safety precautions that include COVID-19 protocols will be in place at each location.

The Coke Florida Holiday Caravan will make stops at select local retailers such as Navarro, Sedano’s, Walmart, and Winn-Dixie; entertainment destinations such as LEGOLAND® Florida Resort and World Equestrian Center; sporting events like a Florida Panthers game; and an array of community venues and activities including the City of Orlando Tree Lighting Celebration, Ormond Beach Holiday Parade, Sebring Christmas Parade, and Carols in the Park in Winter Haven.

The complete Coke Florida Holiday Caravan schedule is available at www.cocacolaflorida.com/holidayevents.

About Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC

Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) is a family-owned independent Coca-Cola bottler. Coke Florida has an exclusive sales and distribution territory that covers over 20 million consumers across 47 Florida counties, and includes the major metropolitan markets of Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa. Coke Florida markets, sells, manufactures, distributes, and merchandises over 600 products of The Coca-Cola Company and other partner companies. The company is the third largest privately held and the sixth largest independent Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. The company is also one of the largest Black-owned businesses in the United States. Coke Florida was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:13aBIGG Digital Assets Inc. Treasury Reaches 500 Bitcoins; Netcoins Launches EOS and ALGO coins
GL
11:11aBLACK FRIDAY ELECTRIC SHAVER DEALS 2021 : Philips Norelco, Braun, Manscaped & More Savings Summarized by The Consumer Post
BU
11:11aBLACK FRIDAY 4K TV DEALS (2021) : 65 Inch & 55 Inch Smart 4K TV & More Sales Revealed by Spending Lab
BU
11:11aBEST BLACK FRIDAY IMAGE SKINCARE DEALS 2021 : Top Anti-Aging & Anti-Acne Savings Compiled by The Consumer Post
BU
11:10aCPI AEROSTRUCTURES : ANNOUNCES NYSE AMERICAN ACCEPTANCE OF TIMELY FILING CRITERIA PLAN OF COMPLIANCE - Form 8-K
PU
11:10aOPSENS : Certification CFO
PU
11:10aGARMIN : Why e-MTB is Not for the Faint-hearted
PU
11:10aO I GLASS : A Truly Glassy Holiday Gift Guide
PU
11:10aSERVICENOW : What it's like to work in data science at ServiceNow
PU
11:10aROCKCLIFF METALS : Identifies Near Surface High-Grade Copper and Zinc Mineralization at the Copperman Property Including 4.35% CuEq Across 6.00 Metres and 3.33% CuEq Across 8.3 Metres
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Chevron, Cisco, Dollar Tree, The Gap, Salesfor..
2U.S. marshals other nations, challenges OPEC+ with release of oil reser..
3Fertilizer shortage may lead to spring scramble on North America's farm..
4VW CEO's future still uncertain, with talks 'on a knife edge'
5Factbox-Wall Street analysts' 2022 outlook for S&P 500

HOT NEWS