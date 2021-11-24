Coke Florida's Holiday Caravan Returns for the 2021 Season

Making 60 stops through December 19th

Coca-Cola Beverages Florida (Coke Florida) announces the return of its annual statewide Holiday Caravan for the 2021 holiday season.

Coke Florida, the local independent Coca-Cola bottler, is thrilled to bring back this joyous holiday experience for consumers across Florida, after a pause in 2020. The 2021 Holiday Caravan will make 60 stops as it travels across the state, from Jacksonville to the Florida Keys, between November 17th and December 19th.

The classic holiday-themed Coca-Cola truck will be on display at select locations, along with art and craft stations, product sampling, and a special photo zone where families can receive a free holiday-themed photo printed onsite. Enhanced safety precautions that include COVID-19 protocols will be in place at each location.

The Coke Florida Holiday Caravan will make stops at select local retailers such as Navarro, Sedano’s, Walmart, and Winn-Dixie; entertainment destinations such as LEGOLAND® Florida Resort and World Equestrian Center; sporting events like a Florida Panthers game; and an array of community venues and activities including the City of Orlando Tree Lighting Celebration, Ormond Beach Holiday Parade, Sebring Christmas Parade, and Carols in the Park in Winter Haven.

About Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC

Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) is a family-owned independent Coca-Cola bottler. Coke Florida has an exclusive sales and distribution territory that covers over 20 million consumers across 47 Florida counties, and includes the major metropolitan markets of Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa. Coke Florida markets, sells, manufactures, distributes, and merchandises over 600 products of The Coca-Cola Company and other partner companies. The company is the third largest privately held and the sixth largest independent Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. The company is also one of the largest Black-owned businesses in the United States. Coke Florida was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

