Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Col. Jennifer Pritzker Announces Six-Figure Donation to ACLU to Help Fight Anti-Trans Laws

07/20/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Col. Jennifer Pritzker, the Chicago philanthropist, and business owner announced today that she will donate $101,000 and additional six-figure future support to the ACLU from her TAWANI Foundation to fight Tennessee’s anti-transgender laws in court. The ACLU and its Tennessee chapter announced on June 25 that they filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of two businesses. The lawsuit argues that a state law requiring businesses to post signs outside transgender-friendly bathrooms is unconstitutional and violates businesses’ First Amendment rights against forced speech.

“It is with both alarm and resolve that I announce a $101,000 donation and additional six-figure support in the future to the ACLU to fight the growing anti-transgender laws appearing in Tennessee,” said Col. Jennifer Pritzker.  “These laws stigmatize an already vulnerable population and threaten to encourage abuse and violence like the tragic killing of Private First Class Barry Winchell, an outstanding young soldier murdered by his own comrades in an Army barracks simply for loving a person like me, a transgender woman,” Pritzker added.  

As American citizens and as human beings, we cannot allow the possibility of such incidents to reoccur in the twenty-first century. Pritzker, a business owner in Tennessee, noted how personal this topic is to her, having lived in Tennessee during her three-year tour.

“The number ‘101’ is a nod to my time serving as an infantry officer in the 101st Airborne Division,” explained Pritzker.  

Since its activation in World War II, the 101st has been on the side of defending the rights of all American citizens. Its members were a significant force in defeating the Nazis, and many members were wounded or lost their lives in the fight to end a murderous regime. The 101st Division continued its anti-fascist, anti-racist struggle on the home front after that. They escorted Black children into previously segregated schools in the 1950s, and since then, the Division has consistently served to defend human rights around the globe.

“Anti-LGBTQ laws harm the economic well-being of the state, while respect for diversity and inclusion attract our nation’s best and brightest,” Pritzker said. “I stand ready to continue the good fight as necessary, including conferring directly with Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee Legislature to find truly humane and just solutions to the issues raised by transgender equality. This should be done through candid, good-faith discussions that are sure to result in a better life for us all.”

Col. Pritzker is the founder and president, and CEO of TAWANI Enterprises, and founder of the TAWANI Foundation, Pritzker Military Foundation, and the Pritzker Military Museum & Library. She is widely known for her philanthropy, historic preservation, and commitment to military and veterans’ issues. The first-of-its-kind, the Tennessee law that the ACLU is fighting, went into effect July 1, 2021, and is one of many that Tennessee and other states recently enacted that target the LGBTQ community. 

About TAWANI Foundation

Founded in 2002 by notable philanthropist and entrepreneur Colonel (IL) Jennifer N. Pritzker, IL ARNG (Retired), TAWANI Enterprises’ philanthropic organization, the TAWANI Foundation is a 501(c)(3) that provides support in the areas of arts and culture, historical preservation, health and wellness, LGBT and human rights, education and environmental initiatives. TAWANI Foundation’s vision is to make a sustained and measurable difference for organizations that focus on enriching knowledge, improving health and wellness, and promoting scientific understanding – all with a common goal of making a positive, long-term impact on individuals, communities and the culture itself. To learn more, visit www.tawanifoundation.org.

 

Attachment 


Theadora Gerber
TAWANI Foundation
312-374-9390
theadora.gerber@Tawani.net

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:14pDPR clarifies issue on subsidy removal
PU
03:14pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL is marketing a retail coop at 1235 Lexington Ave. in New York for sale
PU
03:14pTERADATA : Appoints Andrey Alekseenko as Vice President Teradata Nordics, Russia, Poland, Czech Republic
PU
03:14pUONLIVE CORPORATION (OTC : UOLI) in talks with Asia-Pacific Skynet Cloud Computing community teams (Form 8-K)
PU
03:12pDIGITALOCEAN : France probes use of NSO spyware; Macron a possible target
AQ
03:12pUONLIVE CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:11pKOHL : A Mother's Gift Lives On With the Help of Kohl's
PU
03:11pTC BANCSHARES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:11pCOVIVIO HOTELS : successfull placement of a 500 million 8-year Bond with a 1.0% coupon
PU
03:11pWheelTug Initiates Manufacturing Process
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BUBBLES, BUBBLES EVERYWHERE: Jeremy Grantham on the bust ahead
2Most institutional investors expect to buy digital assets, study finds
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : RUNNING LOW ON BATTERY POWER: Brexit Britain faces an acid test
4Wall Street reverses sell-off despite COVID variant concerns
5EU to tighten rules on cryptoasset transfers

HOT NEWS