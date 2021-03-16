Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Cold weather chills U.S. retail sales, factory output

03/16/2021 | 12:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Severe winter storm hits Denver

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in February amid bitterly cold weather across the country, but a rebound is likely as the government disburses another round of pandemic relief money to mostly lower- and middle-income households.

The harsh weather also took a bite out of production at factories last month, with the deep freeze in Texas and other parts of the South putting some petroleum refineries, petrochemical facilities and plastic resin plants out of commission. The setback is probably temporary.

Stronger economic growth is expected this year, thanks to massive fiscal stimulus and an acceleration in the pace of vaccines, which should allow for broader economic re-engagement, even as new COVID-19 cases are starting to creep up.

Federal Reserve officials, who started a two-day meeting on Tuesday, are likely to focus on the underlying economic strength, expectations of higher inflation and a steadily recovering labor market.

"With healthier and warmer days nearing, and generous stimulus checks on their way, consumers are poised to shake off the winter chills," said Lydia Boussour, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics in New York. "This year, we expect the combination of an improved health situation and generous fiscal stimulus to fuel a consumer boom for the history books."

Retail sales dropped by 3.0% last month, the Commerce Department said. But data for January was revised sharply up to show sales rebounding 7.6% instead of 5.3% as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales falling only 0.5% in February.

Unseasonably cold weather gripped the country in February, with deadly snow storms lashing Texas. The decline in sales last month also reflected the fading boost from one-time $600 checks to households, which were part of nearly $900 billion in additional fiscal stimulus approved in late December, as well as delayed tax refunds.

The broad-based decrease was led by motor vehicles, with receipts at auto dealerships dropping 4.2%. Sales at clothing stores fell 2.8%. Consumers also slashed spending at restaurants and bars, leading to a 2.5% drop in receipts. Sales at restaurants and bars decreased 17% compared to February 2020.

Receipts at electronics and appliance stores dropped 1.9% and sales at furniture stores tumbled 3.8%. There were also big declines in sales at sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument and book stores. Receipts at food and beverage stores were unchanged. Sales at building material stores decreased 3.0%. Online retail sales plunged 5.4%.

Stocks on Wall Street were mixed. The dollar rose against a basket of currencies. U.S. Treasury prices were mixed.

TEMPORARY SETBACK

Excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, retail sales decreased 3.5% last month after surging by an upwardly revised 8.7% in January. These so-called core retail sales correspond most closely with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product. They were previously estimated to have shot up 6.0% in January.

President Joe Biden last week signed his $1.9 trillion rescue package into law, which will send additional $1,400 checks to households as well as extend a government-funded $300 weekly unemployment supplement through Sept. 6. Households have also accumulated $1.8 trillion in excess savings.

"It's likely we will see an even bigger boost to consumer spending in coming months, starting with March," said Michael Feroli, chief U.S. economist at JPMorgan in New York.

Economists at Goldman Sachs on Saturday raised their first-quarter GDP growth estimate to a 6% annualized rate from a 5.5% pace, citing the latest stimulus from the Biden administration. The economy grew at a 4.1% rate in the fourth quarter.

Goldman Sachs forecast 7.0% growth this year. That would be the fastest growth since 1984 and would follow a 3.5% contraction last year, the worst performance in 74 years.

The rosy economic outlook was not dimmed by a separate report from the Fed on Tuesday showing output at factories tumbled 3.1% in February, also weighed down by a global semiconductor shortage because of the pandemic.

"While we expect these supply disruptions to be temporary, auto production could remain soft in the very near term," said Veronica Clark, an economist at Citigroup in New York. "With substantial new fiscal stimulus to support demand for consumer goods in the coming months, supply disruptions could lead to rising prices."

Indeed, supply constraints because of coronavirus-related restrictions are driving up commodity prices. A third report from the Labor Department showed import prices rose 1.3% last month after surging 1.4% in January. They jumped 3.0% on a year-on-year basis after rising 1.0% in January.

Though inflation is expected to accelerate as early as the first half of this year, many economists do not expect it to spiral out of control with millions of Americans unemployed. Supply chain bottlenecks are also expected to start easing as more people around the globe get vaccinated.

"There is still a great deal of unused industrial capacity in the U.S. economy. This will help keep inflation under control throughout this year," said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Dan Burns and Andrea Ricci)

By Lucia Mutikani


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. -1.46% 73.135 Delayed Quote.20.37%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -1.35% 153.35 Delayed Quote.22.27%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -1.19% 342.12 Delayed Quote.31.22%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:41pExxon urges shareholders to reject seven proposals up for vote at annual meeting
RE
12:36pBritain's NatWest bank faces money laundering charges
RE
12:29pEXCLUSIVE : Indian state refiners prepare to cut May Saudi oil imports - sources
RE
12:22pGreen groups file FTC complaint against Chevron over climate claims
RE
12:18pGoogle to cut app store fees on developers' first million in sales by half
RE
12:17pCold weather chills U.S. retail sales, factory output
RE
12:16pTech stocks lift S&P 500, Nasdaq as Fed meeting kicks off
RE
12:16pASTRAZENECA  : Health experts pore over AstraZeneca safety data as Europe reels from vaccine suspensions
RE
11:55aEU regulators team up with U.S. and UK on pharmaceutical mergers
RE
11:53aCanadian dollar holds near three-year high ahead of 'event risk'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD. : Volkswagen takes aim at Tesla with own European gigafactories
2CHINA ASKS ALIBABA TO DISPOSE OF MEDIA ASSETS: WSJ
3SINOLINK SECURITIES CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: China's JD.com in talks to buy stake worth $1.5 billion in brokerag..
4Cannabis entrepreneurs, celebrity investors light up as legalization blooms
5Tesla's Musk has new title, 'Technoking', unveils NFT-themed song

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ