Colgate Energy Announces $300 Million Private Placement of 7.75% Senior Notes Due 2026

Colgate Energy Partners III, LLC (the “Company” or “Colgate”) announced the closing of its private placement on January 27, 2021 to eligible purchasers of $300 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.75% senior notes due 2026 (the “Notes”).

The Notes were not registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Notes are eligible for trading by qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A of the Securities Act and outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S of the Securities Act.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a sale of, the Notes or any other securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

About Colgate

Colgate is a privately held, independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas that is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas assets in the Delaware Basin, with operations principally focused in Reeves County, Texas and Eddy County, New Mexico.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Colgate’s current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Generally, forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may include words such as “believes,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends” or similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed offering and the intended use of proceeds. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

