Colibri Group : Announces Strategic Acquisition of HomeCEU

09/08/2020 | 11:01am EDT

Colibri Group (“Colibri”), an education company with leading brands that provide learning solutions to licensed professionals, is pleased to announce that the company has acquired HomeCEU, a leader in continuing education (CE) for healthcare professionals with a focus in therapy professions.

“We are committed to helping healthcare professionals manage and advance their careers by providing high quality courses and learning experiences,” said Mike Duran, Chief Executive Officer of Colibri Group. “HomeCEU is a well-respected brand in healthcare education and the addition of their depth of expertise in therapy professions allows us to continue to build and expand our leading offering in healthcare education.”

HomeCEU will join Colibri Group’s other healthcare brands which include Elite Learning and Fitzgerald Health Education Associates. The addition of HomeCEU to the company’s family of brands allows Colibri Group to enhance its offering by providing premiere continuing education and training for professionals in the fields of physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech-language pathology, athletic training, massage therapy, nursing and other healthcare professions. HomeCEU’s focus on supporting the organizations and professionals of the post-acute continuum will continue to be a priority.

“In a spirit of partnership, HomeCEU works with skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies, and outpatient providers to develop and administer an effective learning and job training program to support healthcare providers in their day-to-day work by meeting their training and continuing education requirement needs,” said Shane Everett, Vice President, HomeCEU. “We look forward to building on the foundation of our company to offer broader expertise in healthcare education and a more robust learning platform for our clients.”

HomeCEU delivers rehabilitation teams with robust learning options, including a significant video-based learning library and continuing education courses for therapists working in all 50 states.

“HomeCEU’s expertise in continuing education for physical therapy, occupational therapy and other therapy-based professions is a perfect complement to our leading position in the healthcare education learning experience,” said Yazir Phelps, President of Colibri Healthcare Ecosystem. “We see tremendous opportunity to bring our course libraries together to serve our individual customers as well as our healthcare employer customers seeking to offer greater breadth and depth to their staff.”

Pax Capital Partners, a San Francisco-based investment bank, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to HomeCEU.

Colibri Group is backed by Gridiron Capital, LLC (“Gridiron Capital”), a leading investment firm focused on partnering with founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams.

ABOUT HOMECEU

HomeCEU, headquartered in Plano, TX, is a leading online provider of continuing education and training for professionals in the fields of physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech-language pathology, athletic training, massage therapy, nursing and other healthcare professions. The Company was founded in 2005 by Brandon and Anne Osborn, former physical therapists, who were inspired to start the Company because they saw a gap in the market for quality continuing education options that could be completed at home. Since that time the Company has grown rapidly through developing its own internal learning management system with rich proprietary content to provide an excellent experience to customers on a direct-to-professional basis and through business-to-business relationships. In 2012, they expanded that offering into the B2B channel with the introduction of CEU360.

ABOUT PAX CAPITAL PARTNERS

Pax Capital Partners is a leading tech-enabled investment bank that focuses on advising high-growth Software and Internet companies. The firm provides best-in-class advice, process, and execution on M&A, recapitalization and restructuring transactions. Pax Capital Partners is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

ABOUT COLIBRI GROUP

Colibri Group helps millions of licensed professionals manage and advance their careers through online learning solutions for licensing, continuing education and professional development, all powered by our proprietary ColibriConnect technology platform. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Colibri Group offers a seamless experience to help licensed professionals progress throughout their careers, focused on licensing, continuing education, industry news, and job opportunities for healthcare, real estate, and financial services, among other professions. Visit colibrigroup.com for more information.

ABOUT GRIDIRON CAPITAL

Gridiron Capital is an investment firm focused on partnering with founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams, and creating value by building middle-market companies into industry-leaders in branded consumer, B2B and B2C services, and niche industrial segments in the United States and Canada. We help transform growing companies by winning together through hard work, partnerships grounded in shared values and a unique culture that comes from hands-on experience building and running businesses. As a team led by former operators and entrepreneurs, we know what it takes to run successful businesses on a day-to-day basis. Additional information is available on the firm’s website: www.gridironcapital.com.


© Business Wire 2020
