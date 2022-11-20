Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Collapsed FTX owes nearly $3.1 billion to top 50 creditors

11/20/2022 | 04:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of FTX is seen at the FTX Arena in Miami

(Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which has filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, said it owes its 50 biggest creditors nearly $3.1 billion.

The exchange owes about $1.45 billion to its top ten creditors, it said in a court filing on Saturday, without naming them.

FTX and its affiliates filed for bankruptcy in Delaware on Nov. 11 in one of the highest-profile crypto blowups, leaving an estimated 1 million customers and other investors facing total losses in the billions of dollars.

The crypto exchange said on Saturday it has launched a strategic review of its global assets and is preparing for the sale or reorganization of some businesses.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:17aFive dead, 18 injured in nightclub shooting in Colorado - police
RE
04:57aBeijing's Chaoyang district urges residents to stay home Monday
RE
04:26aChina COVID cases steady as many Beijing businesses, schools shut
RE
04:17aIran to help Russia build drones for Ukraine war, Post says
RE
04:14aEgypt's GASC sets vegoils tender for arrival Jan. 10-31
RE
04:12aUK minister does not recognise report government wants Swiss-style ties with EU
RE
04:12aWorld's longest-standing president seeks to extend 43-year rule
RE
04:07aCollapsed FTX owes nearly $3.1 billion to top 50 creditors
RE
03:00aActor Michael J. Fox accepts honorary Oscar for Parkinson's advocacy
RE
03:00aTrump Twitter account ban lifted despite snub
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China says open to meeting with U.S. defence secretary
2Michael Bloomberg apologises for Boris Johnson speech criticising China
3Ukraine power supplies are under control, no need to panic -ministry
4World's longest-standing president seeks to extend 43-year rule
5COP27 deal doesn't go far enough, says EU's Timmermans

HOT NEWS