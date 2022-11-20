Collapsed FTX owes nearly $3.1 bln to top 50 creditors

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which
has filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, said it owes its
50 biggest creditors nearly $3.1 billion.
The exchange owes about $1.45 billion to its top ten
creditors, it said in a court filing on Saturday, without naming
them.
FTX and its affiliates filed for bankruptcy in Delaware on
Nov. 11 in one of the highest-profile crypto blowups, leaving an
estimated 1 million customers and other investors facing total
losses in the billions of dollars.
The crypto exchange said on Saturday it has launched a
strategic review of its global assets and is preparing for the
sale or reorganization of some businesses. A hearing on FTX's
so-called first-day motions is set for Tuesday morning before a
U.S. bankruptcy judge, according to a separate court filing.
(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru and Mike Spector in New
York; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Daniel Wallis)