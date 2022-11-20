Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Collapsed FTX owes nearly $3.1 bln to top 50 creditors

11/20/2022 | 12:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which has filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, said it owes its 50 biggest creditors nearly $3.1 billion.

The exchange owes about $1.45 billion to its top ten creditors, it said in a court filing on Saturday, without naming them.

FTX and its affiliates filed for bankruptcy in Delaware on Nov. 11 in one of the highest-profile crypto blowups, leaving an estimated 1 million customers and other investors facing total losses in the billions of dollars.

The crypto exchange said on Saturday it has launched a strategic review of its global assets and is preparing for the sale or reorganization of some businesses. A hearing on FTX's so-called first-day motions is set for Tuesday morning before a U.S. bankruptcy judge, according to a separate court filing. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru and Mike Spector in New York; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
12:38pSoccer-Kane in a hurry to surpass Rooney's England scoring record
RE
12:30pCanada sanctions Haiti ex-President Martelly for financing gangs
RE
12:20pGermany's LNG terminals to cost more than double earlier estimate
RE
12:10pG7 calls for "significant" U.N. response to North Korea missile launches
RE
12:03pFactbox: Mass shootings in the U.S. from Club Q to Pulse nightclub
RE
12:00pCollapsed FTX owes nearly $3.1 bln to top 50 creditors
RE
11:50aMalaysia's political maneuvering begins after election
RE
11:35aAnalysis: As Republicans look to 2024, jockeying to take on Trump begins
RE
10:41aWorld's longest-ruling leader holds vote to extend rule of tiny African state
RE
10:37aBrazil's Goldfajn elected to replace ousted IDB president, sources say
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China says open to meeting with U.S. defence secretary
2World's longest-ruling leader holds vote to extend rule of tiny African..
3Michael Bloomberg apologises for Boris Johnson speech criticising China
4France's Macron accuses Russia of 'predatory' influence in Africa
5New Italian government's budget to boost spending to fight energy crisi..

HOT NEWS