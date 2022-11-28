Collapsed crypto exchange FTX to resume salary payments

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Crypto exchange FTX and its
affiliated companies, which have filed for U.S. bankruptcy court
protection, said on Monday most subsidiaries would resume
ordinary course payment of salary and benefits to employees
worldwide.
The relief includes cash payments with respect to both
pre-petition and post-petition periods, subject to limits
established by the orders of the Bankruptcy Court.
"With the Court's approval of our First Day motions and the
work being done on global cash management, I am pleased that the
FTX group is resuming ordinary course cash payments of salaries
and benefits to our remaining employees around the world," Chief
Executive John Ray said in a statement.
Last week, at the troubled crypto exchange's first
bankruptcy hearing attorneys said FTX was run as a "personal
fiefdom" of former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and detailed on going
challenges such as hacks and substantial missing assets.
FTX on Nov. 11 filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection, along
with its U.S. unit, crypto trading firm Alameda Research and
nearly 130 other affiliates.
The collapse has fanned fears about the future of the crypto
industry and several crypto firms have since been bracing for a
fallout.
Earlier on Monday, BlockFi filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection, after the crypto lender was hurt by exposure to FTX.
