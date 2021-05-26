Log in
Collectiv​e Accommodation Establishments: Q1/2021​

05/26/2021 | 05:13am EDT
26 May 2021 | 1100 hrs | 095/2021

Total guests and nights spent in collective accommodation establishments during the ﬁ rst quarter of 2021 decreased by 73.3 per cent and 77.1 per cent respectively, when compared to the corresponding quarter in 2020.

Collective Accommodation Establishments: Q1/2021

Cut-oﬀ date:

20 May 2021

In the ﬁ rst quarter of 2021, total guests in collective accommodation establishments numbered 81,395, while total nights accounted for 304,583. The largest share of guest nights was reported in 3-star hotels and 4-star hotels, with 34.4 per cent and 29.5 per cent of the total respectively (Tables 1 and 2).

The average length of stay, in collective accommodation establishments, went down to 3.7 nights in the ﬁ rst quarter of 2021 from the average of 4.4 nights registered during the same quarter of 2020. The net use of bed-places stood at 10.2 per cent, down by 27.2 percentage points when compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year (Table 3).

On a national level, during March 2021, there were 167 active collective accommodation establishments with a net capacity of 14,666 bedrooms and 33,857 bed-places (Table 4).

Regional breakdown

On a regional level, total guests in Malta numbered 74,332, down by 74.7 per cent over the ﬁ rst quarter of 2020. Additionally, a decrease of 77.8 per cent was recorded in the number of nights spent. Gozo and Comino also registered a decreased in total guests and nights spent by 36.6 per cent and 49.0 per cent, to 7,063 and 14,717 respectively (Tables 1 and 2).

When compared to the same quarter of the previous year, in Malta, the average length of stay went down by 0.5 of a night to 3.9 nights. In Gozo and Comino the average length of stay also decreased by 0.5 of a night to 2.1 nights. The net occupancy rate in Malta decreased by 27.9 percentage points, reaching 10.1 per cent, and that in Gozo and Comino decreased by 8.9 percentage points to 12.4 per cent (Table 3)

Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in context of the COVID-19 situation.

Compiled by: Tourism and Education Statistics Unit

1

Contact us: National Statistics Oﬃce, Lascaris, Valletta VLT 2000

T. +356 25997219, E. nso@gov.mt

https://twitter.com/NSOMALTA/

https://www.facebook.com/nsomalta/

Total guests and nights spent

'000

250

200

guestsof

150

number

100

50

0

J F M A M J J A S O N D J F M A M J J A S O N D J F M

2019

2020

2021

Guests

Nights spent

'000

1,400

1,200

1,000

spent

800

of nights

600

number

400

200

0

Table 1. Total guests (residents and non-residents) by type of accommodation, period and region

Type of accommodation

October-December

January-March

20201

2020

2021

MALTA

Hotel

107,521

281,253

74,069

5 Star

26,744

55,795

20,066

4 Star

51,040

147,072

33,669

3 Star

26,639

69,359

18,744

2 Star

3,098

9,027

1,590

Other collective accommodation2

11,338

23,319

7,326

Total

118,859

304,572

81,395

Malta

Hotel

95,410

271,432

67,528

of which:

5 Star

22,211

52,977

17,772

4 Star

46,819

143,405

31,394

3 Star

24,411

66,821

17,475

Other collective accommodation2

10,327

21,998

6,804

Total

105,737

293,430

74,332

Gozo and Comino

Hotel

12,111

9,821

6,541

of which:

5 Star

4,533

2,818

2,294

4 Star

4,221

3,667

2,275

3 Star

2,228

2,538

1,269

Other collective accommodation2

1,011

1,321

522

Total

13,122

11,142

7,063

  • Revised.
  • Comprises guesthouses, hostels and tourist villages.

Note: Monthly tables available on the excel version of this news release (Table 1a): https://nso.gov.mt/en/News_Releases/View_by_Unit/Unit_C3/Tourism_Statistics/Pages/Collective-Accommodation-Establishments.aspx

2

Table 2. Total nights spent (residents and non-residents) by type of accommodation, period and region

Type of accommodation

October-December

January-March

20201

2020

2021

MALTA

Hotel

415,256

1,230,899

272,258

5 Star

80,447

185,734

65,324

4 Star

182,383

679,215

89,908

3 Star

134,414

309,525

104,865

2 Star

18,012

56,425

12,161

Other collective accommodation2

44,791

101,087

32,325

Total

460,047

1,331,986

304,583

Malta

Hotel

389,221

1,204,567

258,650

of which:

5 Star

70,544

177,408

59,654

4 Star

172,210

668,014

85,399

3 Star

130,325

304,173

102,565

Other collective accommodation2

42,325

98,563

31,216

Total

431,546

1,303,130

289,866

Gozo and Comino

Hotel

26,035

26,332

13,608

of which:

5 Star

9,903

8,326

5,670

4 Star

10,173

11,201

4,509

3 Star

4,089

5,352

2,300

Other collective accommodation2

2,466

2,524

1,109

Total

28,501

28,856

14,717

  • Revised.
  • Comprises guesthouses, hostels and tourist villages.

Note: Monthly tables available on the excel version of this news release (Table 2a):

https://nso.gov.mt/en/News_Releases/View_by_Unit/Unit_C3/Tourism_Statistics/Pages/Collective-Accommodation-Establishments.aspx

3

Table 3. Net use of bed-places by type of accommodation, period and region

per cent

Type of accommodation

October-December

January-March

20201

2020

2021

MALTA

Hotel

13.6

38.3

10.2

5 Star

12.6

30.4

10.5

4 Star

12.8

46.4

7.8

3 Star

15.0

30.9

13.3

2 Star

17.3

42.3

12.9

Other collective accommodation2

12.6

28.7

9.8

Total

13.5

37.4

10.2

Malta

Hotel

13.3

38.9

10.1

of which:

5 Star

11.8

30.7

10.1

4 Star

12.7

47.5

7.7

3 Star

14.7

30.9

13.2

Other collective accommodation2

12.9

29.7

10.1

Total

13.2

38.0

10.1

Gozo and Comino

Hotel

20.1

22.9

13.7

of which:

5 Star

23.7

24.9

19.5

4 Star

15.3

18.7

8.7

3 Star

31.7

34.0

20.8

Other collective accommodation2

9.5

12.3

5.8

Total

18.4

21.3

12.4

  • Revised.
  • Comprises guesthouses, hostels and tourist villages.

Note: Monthly tables available on the excel version of this news release (Table 3a):

https://nso.gov.mt/en/News_Releases/View_by_Unit/Unit_C3/Tourism_Statistics/Pages/Collective-Accommodation-Establishments.aspx

Table 4. Number of establishments, net bedrooms and net bed-places by type of accommodation, period and region

March

Type of accommodation

Establishments

Bedrooms

Bed-places

20201

2021

20201

2021

20201

2021

MALTA

Hotel

126

95

17,390

13,335

39,304

30,137

5 Star

15

14

3,495

3,366

7,223

7,020

4 Star

44

33

8,236

5,802

18,840

13,176

3 Star

48

35

4,963

3,689

11,659

8,859

2 Star

19

13

696

478

1,582

1,082

Other collective accommodation2

86

72

1,487

1,331

4,202

3,720

Total

212

167

18,877

14,666

43,506

33,857

Malta

Hotel

113

83

16,695

12,682

37,821

28,742

of which:

5 Star

13

12

3,278

3,149

6,768

6,565

4 Star

40

29

7,899

5,465

18,116

12,452

3 Star

44

32

4,857

3,625

11,441

8,729

Other collective accommodation2

76

64

1,363

1,224

3,926

3,480

Total

189

147

18,058

13,906

41,747

32,222

Gozo and Comino

Hotel

13

12

695

653

1,483

1,395

of which:

5 Star

2

2

217

217

455

455

4 Star

4

4

337

337

724

724

3 Star

4

3

106

64

218

130

Other collective accommodation2

10

8

124

107

276

240

Total

23

20

819

760

1,759

1,635

  • Revised.
  • Comprises guesthouses, hostels and tourist villages.

4

Table 5. Non-resident guests by type of accommodation, period and region

Type of accommodation

October-December

January-March

20201

2020

2021

MALTA

Hotel

56,550

232,978

29,696

5 Star

10,271

42,363

6,488

4 Star

29,243

120,699

13,133

3 Star

15,474

61,838

9,490

2 Star

1,562

8,078

585

Other collective accommodation2

6,041

20,456

2,674

Total

62,591

253,434

32,370

Malta

Hotel

54,720

230,079

29,060

of which:

5 Star

9,820

41,746

6,375

4 Star

28,569

119,300

12,957

3 Star

14,784

61,017

9,148

Other collective accommodation2

5,741

19,934

2,610

Total

60,461

250,013

31,670

Gozo and Comino

Hotel

1,830

2,899

636

of which:

5 Star

451

617

113

4 Star

674

1,399

176

3 Star

690

821

342

Other collective accommodation2

300

522

64

Total

2,130

3,421

700

  • Revised.
  • Comprises guesthouses, hostels and tourist villages.

Table 6. Resident guests by type of accommodation, period and region

Type of accommodation

October-December

January-March

20201

2020

2021

MALTA

Hotel

50,971

48,275

44,373

5 Star

16,473

13,432

13,578

4 Star

21,797

26,373

20,536

3 Star

11,165

7,521

9,254

2 Star

1,536

949

1,005

Other collective accommodation2

5,297

2,863

4,652

Total

56,268

51,138

49,025

Malta

Hotel

40,690

41,353

38,468

of which:

5 Star

12,391

11,231

11,397

4 Star

18,250

24,105

18,437

3 Star

9,627

5,804

8,327

Other collective accommodation2

4,586

2,064

4,194

Total

45,276

43,417

42,662

Gozo and Comino

Hotel

10,281

6,922

5,905

of which:

5 Star

4,082

2,201

2,181

4 Star

3,547

2,268

2,099

3 Star

1,538

1,717

927

Other collective accommodation2

711

799

458

Total

10,992

7,721

6,363

  • Revised.
  • Comprises guesthouses, hostels and tourist villages.

5

Disclaimer

NSO - National Statistics Office of Malta published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 09:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS