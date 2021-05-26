Collective Accommodation Establishments: Q1/2021

In the ﬁ rst quarter of 2021, total guests in collective accommodation establishments numbered 81,395, while total nights accounted for 304,583. The largest share of guest nights was reported in 3-star hotels and 4-star hotels, with 34.4 per cent and 29.5 per cent of the total respectively (Tables 1 and 2).

The average length of stay, in collective accommodation establishments, went down to 3.7 nights in the ﬁ rst quarter of 2021 from the average of 4.4 nights registered during the same quarter of 2020. The net use of bed-places stood at 10.2 per cent, down by 27.2 percentage points when compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year (Table 3).

On a national level, during March 2021, there were 167 active collective accommodation establishments with a net capacity of 14,666 bedrooms and 33,857 bed-places (Table 4).

Regional breakdown

On a regional level, total guests in Malta numbered 74,332, down by 74.7 per cent over the ﬁ rst quarter of 2020. Additionally, a decrease of 77.8 per cent was recorded in the number of nights spent. Gozo and Comino also registered a decreased in total guests and nights spent by 36.6 per cent and 49.0 per cent, to 7,063 and 14,717 respectively (Tables 1 and 2).

When compared to the same quarter of the previous year, in Malta, the average length of stay went down by 0.5 of a night to 3.9 nights. In Gozo and Comino the average length of stay also decreased by 0.5 of a night to 2.1 nights. The net occupancy rate in Malta decreased by 27.9 percentage points, reaching 10.1 per cent, and that in Gozo and Comino decreased by 8.9 percentage points to 12.4 per cent (Table 3) 