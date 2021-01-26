Collective Arts Introduces Amplified Voices Art Series

Hamilton, Ont, Canada, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collective Arts, a brewer and distiller that has worked with over 1200 artists in their seven years, will be devoting its next series of art-focused can labels to artwork dealing with issues of social justice. The craft brewer will feature work by 36 artists from around the world in hopes of using their platform to create continued awareness, support and converation around injustice faced by so many.

In an effort to help create space for groups that are too often left in the margins, Collective Arts revamped its quarterly Call for Art this past summer. The Amplified Voices Call for Art was geared toward protest art, artwork that deals with equity/inequity, art from BIPOC artists, art from LGBTQ2+ artists, and artwork that conveys a sense of hope for a safer and more inclusive future.

“There is an undeniable global call to action to fight injustice – particularly anti-Black violence and inequity faced by BIPOC around the world,” says Matt Johnston, Collective Arts co-founder and CEO. “Making beer has given us a platform and we understand that this is a privilege most don’t get to enjoy. We intend to use our platform to amplify the voices that need to be heard to drive change.”

From more than 1,000 art submissions, Collective Arts worked with an independent panel of Black, Indigenous and Latino creatives from multiple fields to select the final 36 pieces that will make up the Amplified Voices series. The pieces will be featured across Collective Arts core beer brands beginning February 2021 and distributed through all of their channels and markets.

“We believe in the power of creativity and community. Creative expression can present new perspectives, be disruptive and challenge the status quo,” says Johnston. “Our Amplified Voices series was conceived under our core belief that creativity can help make the world a better place and we are sincerely grateful to all of the artists who have shared their creativity with us.”

Collective Arts has committed to donate $10,000 to charities that are working to support Black and Indigenous communities in Canada and the United States. These include: Black Legal Action Centre, Native Women’s Association of Canada, Black Art Futures Fund. They have set up a Go Fund Me page to encourage their followers to support their cause. For more information about the curators, and to view the gallery, please visit: collectiveartsbrewing.com/amplifiedvoices.

Collective More. Charitable Initiative

Launched in April 2020, More. is Collective Arts’ charitable initiative that aims to inspire creativity and support community. So far, More. has contributed funds to causes and organizations including the ACLU’s voting rights initiative, Black Lives Matter, Rainbow Railroad, and support for hospitality workers affected by COVID-19 shutdowns.

About Collective Arts

Collective Arts, founded in 2013 in Hamilton, Ontario, fuses the creativity of craft beverages with the inspired talents of artists from around the world. Their beverages are designed to be as diverse, creative, and unwavering as the artists profiled; respecting tradition, but not constrained by it. Collective Arts features limited-edition works of art by artists that change every few months. To date, more than 1,000 artists and musicians have been featured and championed by Collective Arts. Collective Arts was named Brand of the Year by Strategy Magazine (2020) one of Linkedin’s 2018 & 2019 Top 25 Canadian Startups and is now distributing in every Canadian province, 20 U.S. states, the UK, eight countries in the EU, China and Australia.

Attachment

Toni Shelton Collective Arts Brewing 19055157104 toni@collectiveartsbrewing.com