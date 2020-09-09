Collective agreement signed in Saint-Sulpice

[Link]

Representatives of the Town of Saint-Sulpice and their CUPE4499 counterparts signed a new collective agreement last Thursday. The seven-year contract, which runs from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2025, includes a major wage catch-up and increase of 2% with a boost equal to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) to a maximum of 3%.

A regular seasonal employee position was created, and the pension plan contribution rate will rise by 0.5% per year and reach 15% at the end of the collective agreement.

'We have every intention of joining the RRFS-FTQby December. I'm sure that's what we've got to do in order to have a decent retirement,' declared Richard Larivière, president of CUPE4488 and member of the bargaining committee.

'The new job titles created will enable us to look forward to a career path within the municipality, which I think is uplifting for us all,' added vice-president Stéphane Labbé, who is also a member of the bargaining committee.

'The negotiations were respectful, and I'm absolutely convinced the new agreement will provide social peace and enable both blue-collar and white-collar workers to provide quality service to the citizens of Saint-Sulpice,' said CUPERepresentative Mario Lamontagne.