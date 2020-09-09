Log in
Collective agreement signed in Saint-Sulpice

09/09/2020 | 11:05am EDT

Representatives of the Town of Saint-Sulpice and their CUPE4499 counterparts signed a new collective agreement last Thursday. The seven-year contract, which runs from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2025, includes a major wage catch-up and increase of 2% with a boost equal to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) to a maximum of 3%.

A regular seasonal employee position was created, and the pension plan contribution rate will rise by 0.5% per year and reach 15% at the end of the collective agreement.

'We have every intention of joining the RRFS-FTQby December. I'm sure that's what we've got to do in order to have a decent retirement,' declared Richard Larivière, president of CUPE4488 and member of the bargaining committee.

'The new job titles created will enable us to look forward to a career path within the municipality, which I think is uplifting for us all,' added vice-president Stéphane Labbé, who is also a member of the bargaining committee.

'The negotiations were respectful, and I'm absolutely convinced the new agreement will provide social peace and enable both blue-collar and white-collar workers to provide quality service to the citizens of Saint-Sulpice,' said CUPERepresentative Mario Lamontagne.

Disclaimer

CUPE - Canadian Union of Public Employees published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 15:04:04 UTC
