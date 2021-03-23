College Consensus : Publishes Aggregate Ranking of the 100 Best Colleges & Universities for 2021

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com/), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its annual ranking of the Best Colleges and Universities for 2021 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-colleges/

The 2021 Top Consensus Ranked Colleges & Universities list is a best schools ranking that is designed to show prospective college students where their top choices rank across the board. The College Consensus methodology pulls together rankings from U.S. News & World Report, The Wall Street Journal, Money, and Wallethub, averaging all of a given school's numbers to get the Publisher Rating. Student reviews are gleaned and averaged from sites like Cappex, Niche, Student Review, and more, to get the full picture of how students experience their colleges. The College Consensus score reflects both publisher and student ratings combined, providing prospective college students the most comprehensive ranking system available.

The Best Colleges and Universities ranking for 2021 reflects the top schools nationwide, regardless of size, location, form, or classification. These are the colleges and universities that rank highest among both publishers and students. The top three schools in the Best Colleges and Universities ranking for 2021 are (1) Yale University, (2) Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and (3) Stanford University. The next 50 top ranked schools are listed in ranking order below:

Princeton University

Washington and Lee University

Pomona College

Harvard University

Duke University

Williams College

Vanderbilt University

Dartmouth University

Claremont McKenna College

University of Pennsylvania

Brown University

University of Michigan--Ann Arbor

University of Notre Dame

Rice University

Amherst College

Cornell University

Columbia University in the City of New York

University of Chicago

University of Virginia

University of California--Los Angeles

University of California--Berkeley

Washington University in St Louis

Bowdoin College

California Institute of Technology

Northwestern University

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Grinnell College

Bryn Mawr College

Hamilton College

Swarthmore College

Bates College

Wellesley College

California State University--Stanislaus

University of Florida

California State University--Chico

Georgetown University

University of California--Santa Barbara

University of California--Davis

Wesleyan University

University of California--Irvine

University of Wisconsin--Madison

Vassar College

Colby College

The University of Texas at Austin

Middlebury College

Colgate University

Georgia Institute of Technology



