College Possible : Philadelphia Receives $150,000 Grant From Raymond James & Associates

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- College Possible Philadelphia, a nonprofit dedicated to college access and success, received a $150,000 grant from Raymond James & Associates. The funds will support nearly 1,000 students in college-based programs as well as seven high schools in Philadelphia and Delaware. Last year, College Possible Philadelphia celebrated its first class of college graduates with 51 alumni earning their degrees.

"We are thrilled to partner with Raymond James to foster change in our community and help level the playing field for our students," said Dia Williams Adams, executive director at College Possible Philadelphia. "We are grateful for their philanthropic support; through this multiyear investment, our program is better positioned to provide more students with the tools they need to flourish and graduate from college."

The grant is part of Raymond James' $1.5 million commitment in support of advancing Black communities. Amid collective outrage following the tragic killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and countless others, 63 senior leaders across Raymond James, including on its Board of Directors and Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Council, reaffirmed their commitment to addressing racial inequality. This partnership is an outgrowth of their pledge to invest in enhanced programming and dedicated support.

To fulfill that pledge, the firm engaged its Mosaic Inclusion Network, Black Financial Advisors Network and Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Council to determine three priority areas: education, financial empowerment and mentorship in 10 U.S. markets. Each market will receive $150,000 over a three-year period to focus on relationship building, establishing metrics for success and long-term impact.

"As both an employee of Raymond James and a committed supporter of College Possible, I am thrilled to help initiate this partnership," said Tony Barrett, manager of the Raymond James Delaware Valley Complex and vice chairman of the College Possible Philadelphia Board. "College Possible is making great strides in the Black community in Philadelphia, and Raymond James' support will help us take that work to new heights."

To learn more about College Possible Philadelphia, please visit CollegePossible.org/Philadelphia.

About College Possible Philadelphia

College Possible™ is a nationally growing nonprofit organization making college admission and success possible for students from low-income backgrounds through an intensive curriculum of coaching and support. High school students in our programs attend after-school sessions two days per week for two hours, logging a total of 320 hours with College Possible over the course of their junior and senior years. The program includes intensive SAT preparation and one-on-one support to complete college and scholarship applications. Upon earning admission to college, students shift their focus to applying for scholarships and financial aid. Coaching continues through college graduation with ongoing financial aid assistance, connection to on-campus resources and support developing academic, social and professional skills.

SOURCE College Possible