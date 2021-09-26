College of American Pathologists : Honors 31 Members/Residents at CAP21 Annual Meeting

W. Stephen Black-Schaffer, MD, FCAP Named Pathologist of the Year

The College of American Pathologists (CAP), the world’s largest organization for the medical doctors who diagnose and study disease, recognized several of its members for their contributions to pathology and laboratory medicine during CAP21 “Advancing Medicine Today & Tomorrow.” Meeting participants had the option to attend virtually or in-person at the Hyatt Regency in Chicago, Illinois, September 25-28, 2021.

In recognition of his long and distinguished career in pathology, the CAP named W. Stephen Black-Schaffer, MD, FCAP, with the Pathologist of the Year Award. Dr. Black-Schaffer has served on many committees, councils, and task forces during his 30 years as a CAP member. He currently chairs the Policy Round Table Workforce and Graduate Medical Education Workgroup and the Economic Affairs Committee (EAC).

“There is no lack of pathologists whose accomplishments stand out in fields from basic science to public health,” states Dr. Black-Schaffer. “I am grateful to be honored, and I would like to say thank you, not just for the award, but much more for enabling me to find friends among colleagues from across the nation, and to effect changes in public policy and practice, none of which would have been possible without the College to bring its members together, and the College staff to educate and empower us.”

Throughout his career, he has assumed local and national leadership roles while actively engaging in education and advocacy, both vital to pathology. He served as a member of the initial Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) pathology milestone project teams, providing a critical roadmap for pathology training. He chaired the American Society of Cytopathology Taskforce on Cytopathology Qualifications for Pathology Residency Programs.

As a leader in advocacy, he has been the Massachusetts representative to his regional Medicare Contractor Advisory Committee since 1992. As EAC chair, he has effectively explained the importance of fair pathology reimbursement to federal regulatory authorities, congressional staff, and private payer medical directors.

Dr. Black-Schaffer is currently an associate professor of pathology at Harvard Medical School, and associate chief of pathology and Pathology Residency Training Program director at Massachusetts General Hospital.

In addition to the Pathologist of the Year award, the CAP recognized 30 other members/residents for their contributions, achievements, and service in a multitude of areas, including but not limited to advocacy, patient care, education, quality improvement programs, and communications.

The CAP annually honors members for their commitment to the specialty and quality patient care. This year’s honorees are:

CAP Advocate of the Year Award

David L. Gang, MD, FCAP

CAP Distinguished Patient Care Award

Mary E. Fowkes, MD, PhD, FCAP

CAP Distinguished Service Award

Rajesh C. Dash, MD, FCAP

Eva M. Wojcik, MD, FCAP

CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program Service Award

Gregory A. Gagnon, MD, FCAP

CAP Laboratory Improvement Programs Service Award

Christina M. Wojewoda, MD, FCAP

Daniel D. Rhoads, MD, FCAP

CAP Lifetime Achievement Award

David N. Alter, MD, DABCC, FCAP

Christine N. Booth, MD, FCAP

Andrew J. Evans, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FCAP

David A. Novis, MD, FCAP

John D. Olson, MD, PhD, FCAP

R. Ross Reichard, MD, FCAP

CAP Outstanding Communicator Award

Valerie A. Fitzhugh, MD, FCAP

CAP Outstanding Educator Award

Robert D. Hoffman, MD, PhD, FCAP

CAP Outstanding Service Award

Paul Bachner, MD, FCAP

CAP Pathology Advancement Award

David F. Keren, MD, FCAP

Mark S. Synovec, MD, FCAP

Kamran M. Mirza, MD, PhD, FCAP

Cullen M. Lilley, MS

Christina A. Arnold, MD, FCAP

Michael A. Arnold, MD, PhD, FCAP

Adam L. Booth, MD

Jerad M. Gardner, MD, FCAP

Xiaoyin "Sara" Jiang, MD, FCAP

Sanam Loghavi, MD, FCAP

CAP Public Service Award

Sarah M. Eakin, MD, FCAP

CAP Resident Advocate Award

Nicole D. Riddle, MD, FCAP

CAP Resident of the Year Award

Mariam Anwar Molani, DO, MBA

CAP Staff Outstanding Achievement Award

Mary F. Kennedy, MPH, CT(ASCP)

About the College of American Pathologists

As the world's largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. For more information, read the CAP Annual Report.

