College of American Pathologists : Honors 31 Members/Residents at CAP21 Annual Meeting

The College of American Pathologists (CAP), the world’s largest organization for the medical doctors who diagnose and study disease, recognized several of its members for their contributions to pathology and laboratory medicine during CAP21 “Advancing Medicine Today & Tomorrow.” Meeting participants had the option to attend virtually or in-person at the Hyatt Regency in Chicago, Illinois, September 25-28, 2021.
In recognition of his long and distinguished career in pathology, the CAP named W. Stephen Black-Schaffer, MD, FCAP, with the Pathologist of the Year Award. Dr. Black-Schaffer has served on many committees, councils, and task forces during his 30 years as a CAP member. He currently chairs the Policy Round Table Workforce and Graduate Medical Education Workgroup and the Economic Affairs Committee (EAC).
“There is no lack of pathologists whose accomplishments stand out in fields from basic science to public health,” states Dr. Black-Schaffer. “I am grateful to be honored, and I would like to say thank you, not just for the award, but much more for enabling me to find friends among colleagues from across the nation, and to effect changes in public policy and practice, none of which would have been possible without the College to bring its members together, and the College staff to educate and empower us.”
Throughout his career, he has assumed local and national leadership roles while actively engaging in education and advocacy, both vital to pathology. He served as a member of the initial Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) pathology milestone project teams, providing a critical roadmap for pathology training. He chaired the American Society of Cytopathology Taskforce on Cytopathology Qualifications for Pathology Residency Programs.
As a leader in advocacy, he has been the Massachusetts representative to his regional Medicare Contractor Advisory Committee since 1992. As EAC chair, he has effectively explained the importance of fair pathology reimbursement to federal regulatory authorities, congressional staff, and private payer medical directors.
Dr. Black-Schaffer is currently an associate professor of pathology at Harvard Medical School, and associate chief of pathology and Pathology Residency Training Program director at Massachusetts General Hospital.
In addition to the Pathologist of the Year award, the CAP recognized 30 other members/residents for their contributions, achievements, and service in a multitude of areas, including but not limited to advocacy, patient care, education, quality improvement programs, and communications.
The CAP annually honors members for their commitment to the specialty and quality patient care. This year’s honorees are:
CAP Advocate of the Year Award
CAP Distinguished Patient Care Award
-
Mary E. Fowkes, MD, PhD, FCAP
CAP Distinguished Service Award
-
Rajesh C. Dash, MD, FCAP
-
Eva M. Wojcik, MD, FCAP
CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program Service Award
-
Gregory A. Gagnon, MD, FCAP
CAP Laboratory Improvement Programs Service Award
-
Christina M. Wojewoda, MD, FCAP
-
Daniel D. Rhoads, MD, FCAP
CAP Lifetime Achievement Award
-
David N. Alter, MD, DABCC, FCAP
-
Christine N. Booth, MD, FCAP
-
Andrew J. Evans, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FCAP
-
David A. Novis, MD, FCAP
-
John D. Olson, MD, PhD, FCAP
-
R. Ross Reichard, MD, FCAP
CAP Outstanding Communicator Award
-
Valerie A. Fitzhugh, MD, FCAP
CAP Outstanding Educator Award
-
Robert D. Hoffman, MD, PhD, FCAP
CAP Outstanding Service Award
CAP Pathology Advancement Award
-
David F. Keren, MD, FCAP
-
Mark S. Synovec, MD, FCAP
-
Kamran M. Mirza, MD, PhD, FCAP
-
Cullen M. Lilley, MS
-
Christina A. Arnold, MD, FCAP
-
Michael A. Arnold, MD, PhD, FCAP
-
Adam L. Booth, MD
-
Jerad M. Gardner, MD, FCAP
-
Xiaoyin "Sara" Jiang, MD, FCAP
-
Sanam Loghavi, MD, FCAP
CAP Public Service Award
CAP Resident Advocate Award
-
Nicole D. Riddle, MD, FCAP
CAP Resident of the Year Award
-
Mariam Anwar Molani, DO, MBA
CAP Staff Outstanding Achievement Award
-
Mary F. Kennedy, MPH, CT(ASCP)
