Collegis Education : Expands and Extends Technology Managed Services Partnership with Cabrini University

Collegis to become the University’s comprehensive technology management partner supporting transformative change in a five-year partnership extension

Collegis Education, a leader in technology-enabled higher education services to help universities grow enrollments, deliver quality learning and strategically manage technology, is pleased to announce the expansion and extension of its partnership with Cabrini University to become its comprehensive technology management partner. Since 2017, Collegis has been delivering enrollment growth and technology management solutions to Cabrini to help the institution stabilize, standardize and transform its operations and deliver long-term growth. This expansion extends the strategic partnership through 2028.

Cabrini University, a Catholic, liberal arts university in Pennsylvania, is dedicated to academic excellence, leadership development and a commitment to social justice. With a differentiated portfolio of academic programs, Cabrini serves more than 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Core to the Cabrini Promise is the delivery of high-impact education for truly transformative experiences that prepare global-minded graduates.

“Cabrini University has been a fantastic partner, and we very much look forward to supporting their technology objectives and continuing to enable their digital transformation,” said Todd Pombert, senior vice president, information technology and campus CIO at Collegis Education. “Cabrini’s leaders understand that technology is an enabler for institutional differentiation and growth; together we’ve been able to optimize their portfolio of IT resources and shift to projects that support efficiencies, student experience and growth.”

Previously, Cabrini leveraged a combination of staff and third-party support to manage its technology infrastructure. Collegis earned the opportunity to become their comprehensive technology partner by providing high-quality service and driving efficiencies, automation and digital transformation.

“Collegis has been a dependable and impactful partner to Cabrini as we continue to adapt our services and offerings to match the ever-changing higher education landscape,” said James Cooper, vice president of finance and administration at Cabrini University. “This prolonged partnership is one of the ways Cabrini is working to differentiate itself in a very competitive market, and we are eager to continue collaborating with the Collegis team.”

In the newly expanded partnership, Collegis will continue to provide fully managed technology solutions, including technology strategy and leadership; infrastructure maintenance and support; 24/7 IT help desk; cybersecurity prevention and remediation; Banner hosting and functional support.

To learn more about Collegis Education, visit CollegisEducation.com or follow Collegis on Twitter @CollegisEdu or on LinkedIn.

ABOUT COLLEGIS EDUCATION:

Collegis Education® is a leader in technology-enabled higher education services that accelerate digital transformation in marketing, operations and student experience. Collegis partners with institutions to grow enrollments, deliver high-quality learning experiences and strategically manage their entire technology ecosystem. For over 20 years, Collegis has built a reputation for success and quality through a combination of services, including online program enablement, online and hybrid course delivery, IT managed services and data enablement. For more information about Collegis Education, visit CollegisEducation.com.

ABOUT CABRINI UNIVERSITY:

Cabrini University is a Catholic, liberal arts university dedicated to academic excellence, leadership development and a commitment to social justice. Founded in 1957 by the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Cabrini University is a Catholic institution that empowers students to become advocates of social change through an “Education of the Heart,” focusing on academic excellence, community engagement and leadership development.

Cabrini enrolls approximately 1,550 undergraduates in more than 40 majors, pre-professional programs, concentrations and minors on its serene 112-acre campus located 30 minutes from Philadelphia. The University also enrolls 525 students in graduate, doctoral and professional studies programs at its main campus in Radnor, PA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005734/en/