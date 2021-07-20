Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Collins Aerospace Selects AdaCore's QGen Code Generator to Streamline Model-Based Development

07/20/2021 | 08:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AdaCore’s QGen code generator for Simulink®/Stateflow® models and new TQL-1 Enterprise Qualification Package can significantly reduce verification costs

AdaCore, a trusted provider of software development and verification tools, announces that Collins Aerospace has selected AdaCore’s QGen code generator for Simulink®/Stateflow® models, and the new TQL-1 Enterprise Qualification Package, to advance the development of their FAA-certifiable Perigon™ computer, which is designed to support the future flight control and vehicle management needs of commercial and military rotary/fixed wing platforms. By using the TQL-1 release of QGen, Perigon™ software developers are able to save thousands of hours of testing, verification, and certification efforts, while providing additional safety guarantees to their customers. With the adoption of the QGen Enterprise Qualification Package, Collins is now able to streamline its model-based engineering practices.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005369/en/

JC Bernedo, AdaCore QGen team lead (Photo: Business Wire)

JC Bernedo, AdaCore QGen team lead (Photo: Business Wire)

QGen is the first qualifiable code generator for a safe subset of the Simulink®/Stateflow® modeling languages. QGen automatically generates C or Ada source code directly from the model while precisely preserving its functionality, eliminating the need for manual verification of the resulting source code. For systems requiring the highest assurance, such as commercial aerospace, medical device, and autonomous driving applications, the QGen code generator is being qualified by AdaCore and its partner Verocel at DO-178C Tool Qualification Level 1 (TQL-1), which is the highest level of qualification recognized by the FAA. QGen with TQL-1 allows developers to use the generated code without any manual review, streamlining the critical-system development and verification process. In addition, QGen includes an interactive model-level debugger, displaying the model together with the generated source code to provide a uniquely productive bridge between control engineering and software engineering.

QGen is now available with an Enterprise Qualification Package. This package comes with flexible licensing so that projects of any size, company-wide, can take advantage of the use of a TQL-1 qualified autocode generator. The package is based on a unique subscription approach, which provides an enhanced qualification kit every year. The same warranties are provided to all projects, including expert support for certification audits. Large organizations that perform many of their development and verification activities through model simulation can now dramatically reduce verification activities on the generated code, reducing costs while streamlining the overall certification process.

“AdaCore is excited to partner with Collins Aerospace to bring to market the first TQL-1 code generator for Simulink,” said JC Bernedo, AdaCore QGen team lead. “AdaCore has worked closely with Collins throughout the development of QGen to ensure it meets the development needs of their most critical aerospace software.”

Learn how QGen can help your enterprise significantly reduce its software development, testing, and verification costs. Contact sales@adacore.com.

About AdaCore

Founded in 1994, AdaCore supplies software development and verification tools for mission-critical, safety-critical, and security-critical systems.

Over the years, customers have used AdaCore products to field and maintain a wide range of critical applications in domains such as commercial and military avionics, automotive, railway, space, defense systems, air traffic management/control, medical devices, and financial services. AdaCore has an extensive and growing worldwide customer base; see www.adacore.com/industries for further information.

AdaCore products are open source and come with expert online support provided by the developers themselves. The company has North American headquarters in New York and European headquarters in Paris. www.adacore.com.

http://www.adacore.com
http://twitter.com/AdaCoreCompany


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:19aMedEvolve Launches Patient Financial Engagement Services to Help Physician Groups Improve Patient Payments
BU
08:18aCYTOTOOLS : postpones Annual General Meeting (132.6 KiB)
PU
08:18aJERASH US : Holdings Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Land and Building
PU
08:18aGOLD TERRA RESOURCE : Starts Drilling on High-Grade Yellorex Gold Zone, Campbell Shear South of Con Mine and Reports on Assay Results for Crestaurum North and Ranney Hill Areas, Northwest Territories
PU
08:18aLOOM : a unique green lung in the heart of the European district in Brussels
PU
08:18aTRACESAFE : How BLE Will Disrupt The Access Control Market
PU
08:18aTRELLEBORG : designs bespoke seal to help speed up construction of immersed tunnel in Dalian China
PU
08:18aAMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING : AAM Recognized by General Motors as Winner of Coveted Overdrive Award
PU
08:18aCISCO : Starting My Software Engineering Career at Cisco
PU
08:18aBIOCEPT : Welcomes Linda Rubinstein and Antonino Morales to Board of Directors, Names Director Samuel Riccitelli as Chairman
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BUBBLES, BUBBLES EVERYWHERE: Jeremy Grantham on the bust ahead
2Most institutional investors expect to buy digital assets, study finds
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : RUNNING LOW ON BATTERY POWER: Brexit Britain faces an acid test
4CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP : CHINA EVERGRANDE : Stocks staunch sell-off even as global economy fears linger
5Jeff Bezos, world's richest man, set for space voyage

HOT NEWS