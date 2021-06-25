Log in
Collins Aerospace : leads the way in open systems for military avionics with additional FACE certifications

06/25/2021 | 05:07pm EDT
  • Mission Flight Management Software (MFMS-1000) and Localizer Performance and Vertical Guidance Calculator (LPVC-1000) were recently certified
  • Demonstrates Collins Aerospace's commitment to using common open architecture standards

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (June 24, 2021) - Collins Aerospace, a leader in developing open systems architecture avionics, recently received new Conformance Certificates from The Open Group Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACETM) for two software products. Collins Aerospace is a unit of Raytheon Technologies Corp. (NYSE: RTX).

The Collins Aerospace Mission Flight Management Software (MFMS-1000) and Localizer Performance and Vertical Guidance Calculator (LPVC-1000), which provide mature software centric solutions on multiple aircraft types, are two of three Collins software applications to receive the certification, marking one of the highest completion rates in the industry. In 2017, Collins' Avoidance Re-router (ARR-7000) software product was the first to be certified.

'These certifications are a major milestone for us because they align with the Department of Defense's Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) standards,' said Dave Schreck, vice president and general manager for Military Avionics and Helicopters at Collins Aerospace. 'These standards have been put in place to ensure products are designed to reduce integration time and ultimately increase rapid, affordable deployments of innovation.'

The recently updated MFMS-1000 provides global civil airspace access with seamless integration of existing mission flight management capabilities in a portable software-only solution. Its design maximizes affordability and portability across disparate aircraft platforms while minimizing the time it takes to field worldwide Required Navigation Performance and Area Navigation (RNP and RNAV) flight procedure capabilities.

The LPVC-1000 is a software component that enables fixed and rotary wing aircraft to perform more accurate satellite-based approaches and landings. These procedures provide savings in time, fuel and emissions for aircraft operators. The flexible design of this software product, along with its conformance to the FACE Technical Standard, allows utilization of the LPVC-1000 across numerous aircraft types for all branches of the military.

The FACE Consortium is a government and industry partnership to define an open avionics environment for multiple airborne platform types. FACE Certification proves that a software component has successfully been through an independent verification and certification process defined by the FACE Conformance Program.

About Collins Aerospace
Collins Aerospace, a unit of Raytheon Technologies Corp. (NYSE: RTX), is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Collins Aerospace has the extensive capabilities, comprehensive portfolio and broad expertise to solve customers' toughest challenges and to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market. For more information, visit CollinsAerospace.com.

About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts

Disclaimer

Collins Aerospace published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2021 21:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
