Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Colombia Q1 economic growth forecast at 7.5% - Reuters poll

05/13/2022 | 01:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Colombia's central bank logo is seen in Bogota

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's economy could have grown by 7.5% in the first quarter of 2022 versus the year-earlier period, mainly boosted by domestic consumption, though this will begin to moderate amid inflationary pressures, a Reuters poll revealed on Friday.

Estimates from 13 analysts for economic growth fluctuated between 6% and 8.30% in the three months ended March 31.

If growth is in line with the poll's median forecast of 7.5%, Latin America's fourth-largest economy will have expanded at a slower rate than in the prior quarter ending Dec. 31, when growth hit 10.8%.

"The good dynamics of domestic demand, the high terms of trade and expansionary monetary policy could have contributed to growth during the first three months of 2022," David Cubides, director of economic research at stock brokerage Alianza, said.

"However, looking ahead to the following quarters, the rise in inflation, tighter financial conditions abroad and the increase in the monetary policy rate would lead growth to gradually moderate," he added.

The analysts also forecast that the Andean country's gross domestic product will expand by 5.25% this year, before growth slows to 3% in 2023.

Last year Colombia's economy grew by a historic 10.6%, versus a weak comparative period in 2020.

The forecast cooling is partly explained by Colombia's central bank opting to hike its benchmark interest rate, which it has raised by a total of 425 basis points since September last year, to 6%, its highest level since May 2017.

The interest rate rises come as a move to tackle runaway inflation, which hit 9.23% in the 12 months to April, which is far from the bank's target of 3%.

An average of analysts' estimates forecasts the central bank will raise interest rates up to 8.5% by the end of this year.

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin)

By Nelson Bocanegra


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:07pU.S. House to weigh formula shortage bills next week, Pelosi says
RE
02:03pFDA says U.S. efforts should ease baby formula crisis in weeks
RE
01:56pRussia advises against travel to UK because of 'unfriendly' visa stance
RE
01:47pFormer Reagan national security adviser McFarlane dies -Washington Post
RE
01:46pU.S. consumer sentiment approaches 11-year low, monthly import prices unchanged
RE
01:45pMesa Airlines says it lost nearly 5% of its pilots in April
RE
01:44pCrypto world stabilizes, bitcoin rallies after stablecoin slide
RE
01:44pHG Vora offers to buy Ryder System for $4.4 billion
RE
01:42pAeroflot buys eight stranded Airbuses from foreign leasing firms
RE
01:41pG7 backs more aid, weapons to Ukraine in show of unity against Russia
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World equities rise on bounce in U.S., European markets
2ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Reduced to Neutral by Jefferies
3Nomura offers its first bitcoin derivatives, just as crypto markets tum..
4Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal on hold over fake account data
5Alibaba Group Will Announce March Quarter 2022 and Full Fiscal Year 202..

HOT NEWS